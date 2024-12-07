Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

Wrapping up the 2024 job market
Dec 6, 2024

Wrapping up the 2024 job market

Economists name the songs that best describe the labor market this year. Plus, Texans fortify their homes against blackouts.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks with Sudeep Reddy at Politico and Heather Long at The Washington Post about this week’s jobs data and what it means for the Fed’s next interest rate decision.

What's behind the drop in retail hiring in November?

by Henry Epp
Dec 6, 2024
Fewer workers may be needed in stores as online shopping and automation make gains. Retail jobs have fallen as a result.
Holiday retail hiring has dipped as online shopping has grown.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Some Texas homes are building in blackout protection

by Elizabeth Trovall
Dec 6, 2024
A home builder and an electricity retailer are partnering to install backup power batteries in new homes as Texans brace for potential outages this winter.
Texas residents are trying to better prepare their homes for winter storms and power outages.
Michael Busch/AFP via Getty Images
Awaiting immigration crackdown, some homebuilders wonder who'll build the homes

by Amy Scott
Dec 6, 2024
About a quarter of construction workers are immigrants. They may be vulnerable at a time when more housing is needed across the country.
Foreign-born workers make up a quarter of the overall construction workforce, according to the Home Builders Institute.
Amy Scott/Marketplace
What if the job market had a Spotify Wrapped?

by Matt Levin
Dec 6, 2024
We asked economists which songs embodied the American labor market in 2024.
This week, Spotify dropped its annual Wrapped, which lists users' most-played songs and artists of the year.
Illustration by Jordan Mangi/Marketplace | Photos Dimitrios Kambouris, Timothy Norris, Scott Legato/Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

