How We SurviveCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
You got us through 2020 – now help us stay strong in 2021. SUPPORT MARKETPLACE
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Working from home? Take a break … if you can
Dec 25, 2020

Working from home? Take a break … if you can

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
We talk mental health in the work-from-home era, a slumping travel industry and a puzzling success story.

Segments From this episode

Race and Economy

Small company puzzles out delivery logistics with sudden demand

by Mikaela Lefrak
Dec 25, 2020
How 2020 created a thriving market for one Black-owned company in Washington, D.C.
Puzzle Huddle founder Matthew Goins in his family’s living room, which currently doubles as a warehouse.
Tyrone Turner/DCist/WAMU
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Workplace Culture

Unplugging from work is extra hard ... and needed this year

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Dec 25, 2020
It can be harder to disconnect from work, when the home is also your office.
pxhere
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

The travel industry is still in a slump during the holiday season

by Mitchell Hartman
Dec 25, 2020
AAA estimates that the number of travelers will be down by about 30 percent for Christmas and New Years.
Passengers enter a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at O'Hare International Airport on Monday in Chicago, Illinois.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Lluvia Reyna Tropical
Ordinary Pleasure Toro y Moi
Lovin Millionyoung
Canto del Sol Combo Lulo
Gumball Machine Weekend Yppah
Shaka Bundu Penny Penny

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
A holiday glut of packages prompts a shipping crisis for small businesses
COVID-19
A holiday glut of packages prompts a shipping crisis for small businesses
The challenges of opening a restaurant during a pandemic
COVID-19
The challenges of opening a restaurant during a pandemic

You make it possible.

Donate today & power nonprofit news tomorrow.

give now
Has 2020's spike in support for Black-owned business carried through to the holidays?
Has 2020's spike in support for Black-owned business carried through to the holidays?