Dec 25, 2020
Working from home? Take a break … if you can
We talk mental health in the work-from-home era, a slumping travel industry and a puzzling success story.
Segments From this episode
Small company puzzles out delivery logistics with sudden demand
How 2020 created a thriving market for one Black-owned company in Washington, D.C.
Unplugging from work is extra hard ... and needed this year
It can be harder to disconnect from work, when the home is also your office.
The travel industry is still in a slump during the holiday season
AAA estimates that the number of travelers will be down by about 30 percent for Christmas and New Years.
Music from the episode
Lluvia Reyna Tropical
Ordinary Pleasure Toro y Moi
Lovin Millionyoung
Canto del Sol Combo Lulo
Gumball Machine Weekend Yppah
Shaka Bundu Penny Penny
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
