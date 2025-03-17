COVID-19: 5 Years OnTrade War 2.0I've Always Wondered ...

Working 9 to 5 — and 6 to 11. Maybe weekends too.
Mar 17, 2025

Scott Suchman/The Washington Post via Getty Images
The number of American workers with multiple jobs just hit an all-time high. Plus, how small retailers are handling all this economic uncertainty.

Segments From this episode

DOGE, tariffs, recession fears: "There's only so much the Fed can do," economist says

by Kai Ryssdal , Andie Corban and Sean McHenry
Mar 17, 2025
"What is completely uncertain is what the destination looks like," says Mohamed El-Erian, president of Queens' College, about the U.S. economy.
"Think a little bit about you being on a plane and suddenly the decision is to dismantle the engine and put a new one on," says economist Mohamed El-Erian, above. "It's actually very difficult to maintain altitude when you're trying to do that."
Rob Kim/Getty Images
A Federal Reserve index points to a manufacturing slowdown in New York — and possibly elsewhere

by Justin Ho
Mar 17, 2025
The Fed's Empire State manufacturing index shows weakness in demand and employment, possibly tied to the prospect of tariffs.
Tariffs may have contributed to a slide in manufacturing in New York state, according to new data.
Phynart Studios/Getty Images
Amid economic uncertainty, craft and gift store owner wonders if shoppers will pull back on spending

by Sofia Terenzio

Ashley Morken, owner of Unglued in Fargo, North Dakota, talks about how business is going this year.

Technology and uncertainty expand ranks of Americans working multiple jobs

by Matt Levin
Mar 17, 2025
About 5.4% of U.S. workers had a second job in February, according to the BLS. But that's just the tip of the iceberg.
Economist Lonnie Golden estimates that over 20% of U.S. workers had at least one additional job in the past six months.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Candle store owner says dealing with back-stocked suppliers is a challenge, but business is good

by Sofia Terenzio

Despite it being the “slow” season, sales were up at the start of the year, says Colina Bruce, owner of Noir Lux Candle Bar in Seattle, Washington.

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

