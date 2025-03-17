Working 9 to 5 — and 6 to 11. Maybe weekends too.
The number of American workers with multiple jobs just hit an all-time high. Plus, how small retailers are handling all this economic uncertainty.
DOGE, tariffs, recession fears: "There's only so much the Fed can do," economist says
"What is completely uncertain is what the destination looks like," says Mohamed El-Erian, president of Queens' College, about the U.S. economy.
A Federal Reserve index points to a manufacturing slowdown in New York — and possibly elsewhere
The Fed's Empire State manufacturing index shows weakness in demand and employment, possibly tied to the prospect of tariffs.
Amid economic uncertainty, craft and gift store owner wonders if shoppers will pull back on spending
Ashley Morken, owner of Unglued in Fargo, North Dakota, talks about how business is going this year.
Technology and uncertainty expand ranks of Americans working multiple jobs
About 5.4% of U.S. workers had a second job in February, according to the BLS. But that's just the tip of the iceberg.
Candle store owner says dealing with back-stocked suppliers is a challenge, but business is good
Despite it being the “slow” season, sales were up at the start of the year, says Colina Bruce, owner of Noir Lux Candle Bar in Seattle, Washington.
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer