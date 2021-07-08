Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...London UnboundMake Me Smart Daily

Workforce-ready women face down COVID-19 gap on resumes
Jul 8, 2021

Workforce-ready women face down COVID-19 gap on resumes

Later in the show, we'll look at the cultural and economic fallout from a much (much) older pandemic.

Segments From this episode

Uneven state unemployment rates show different recovery arcs

by Kristin Schwab
Jul 8, 2021
Many of the states with the lowest unemployment rates have young workforces and multifaceted economies.
Idle Union Pacific engines sit in rows at a train yard in Salt Lake City in June 2020. Utah was one of the few states that didn't have to lock down as much as other states during the pandemic.
George Frey/AFP via Getty Images
As eviction deadline looms, more tenants have access to legal help

by Amy Scott
Jul 8, 2021
Several cities and states have passed "right to counsel" legislation.
Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images
Workplace Culture

With COVID gaps on millions of resumes, do they still carry stigma?

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jul 8, 2021
Greater acceptance for career pauses could benefit moms.
Resume gaps may take on a different meaning post-COVID, especially for working parents whose family responsibilities increased.
Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images
Consumers are gravitating back to plastic for spending splurges

by Matt Levin
Jul 8, 2021
The Federal Reserve said total consumer credit rose by 10% in May. And lenders issued roughly 6 million new credit cards in March, according to Equifax.
As the economy reopens, American consumers are falling back in love with plastic.
Oliver Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
For Kate Bellino, a cross-country move made all the difference

Kate Bellino, who has been profiled in Marketplace's "United States of Work" series, reevaluate what she wanted to get out of her career during the pandemic. So, she moved from Colorado to D.C., where she now works as a congressional staffer. "It takes a lot of courage to up your life and start over, but I think if there's a time to do it, it's now," she said.
Pandemics, plagues and innovation in history: the striking parallels between COVID-19 and the Black Death

by Scott Tong
Jul 8, 2021
There are some economic lessons to be learned from society's handling of the infamous plague of the 14th century.
Ambulance men of Florence, Italy, carrying a patient on a stretcher whilst wearing masks to ward off the plague.
Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images
