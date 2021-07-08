Workforce-ready women face down COVID-19 gap on resumes
Later in the show, we'll look at the cultural and economic fallout from a much (much) older pandemic.
Uneven state unemployment rates show different recovery arcs
Many of the states with the lowest unemployment rates have young workforces and multifaceted economies.
As eviction deadline looms, more tenants have access to legal help
Several cities and states have passed "right to counsel" legislation.
With COVID gaps on millions of resumes, do they still carry stigma?
Greater acceptance for career pauses could benefit moms.
Consumers are gravitating back to plastic for spending splurges
The Federal Reserve said total consumer credit rose by 10% in May. And lenders issued roughly 6 million new credit cards in March, according to Equifax.
For Kate Bellino, a cross-country move made all the difference
Kate Bellino, who has been profiled in Marketplace's "United States of Work" series, reevaluate what she wanted to get out of her career during the pandemic. So, she moved from Colorado to D.C., where she now works as a congressional staffer. "It takes a lot of courage to up your life and start over, but I think if there's a time to do it, it's now," she said.
Pandemics, plagues and innovation in history: the striking parallels between COVID-19 and the Black Death
There are some economic lessons to be learned from society's handling of the infamous plague of the 14th century.
