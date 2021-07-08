Workforce-ready women face down COVID-19 gap on resumes

For Kate Bellino, a cross-country move made all the difference

Kate Bellino, who has been profiled in Marketplace's "United States of Work" series, reevaluate what she wanted to get out of her career during the pandemic. So, she moved from Colorado to D.C., where she now works as a congressional staffer. "It takes a lot of courage to up your life and start over, but I think if there's a time to do it, it's now," she said.