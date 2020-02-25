Feb 25, 2020
Workers in Shanghai are back at the office, but not back to normal
Plus: more market reaction to the coronavirus and another installment in our series "United States of Work."
Stories From this episode
COVID-19: Office disruptions in Shanghai
Chinese officials say they will help businesses resume operations, but trying to adhere to all the rules may make one's head spin.
United States of Work
Meet Kate, 24, new account representative at a bank
Kate's work is part of the "Sales and Office Occupations," category, like 20% of the U.S. labor force. She has an associate's degree.
Workplace Culture
Apprenticeship programs could help solve labor market woes
Apprentices earn a full salary and usually land a permanent job. Why don't we have more of them?
Mild winter and revamp investments boost Home Depot
Home Depot posted better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the fourth quarter.
Music from the episode
Drifting Maverick Sabre
Lance Jr. Courtney Barnett
Big Game Everything Everything
It’s Only (feat. Zyra) ODESZA, Zyra
Take a Ride Onra
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer