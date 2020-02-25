Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioUnited States of WorkCheck Your Balance ™️Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Workers in Shanghai are back at the office, but not back to normal

Feb 25, 2020
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,346 Episodes
Marketplace 4,044 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,750 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 169 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 124 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 35 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 26 Episodes
Marketplace Radio Airtimes
ABOUT SHOW
Subscribe
Workers in Shanghai are back at the office, but not back to normal
Feb 25, 2020

Workers in Shanghai are back at the office, but not back to normal

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus: more market reaction to the coronavirus and another installment in our series "United States of Work."

Stories From this episode

COVID-19: Office disruptions in Shanghai

by Jennifer Pak Feb 25, 2020
Chinese officials say they will help businesses resume operations, but trying to adhere to all the rules may make one's head spin.
The few remaining restaurants open in Shanghai are forced to only offer take-out service in recent days.
Charles Zhang/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
United States of Work

Meet Kate, 24, new account representative at a bank

by Bridget Bodnar Feb 18, 2020
Kate's work is part of the "Sales and Office Occupations," category, like 20% of the U.S. labor force. She has an associate's degree.
Matt Staver
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Workplace Culture

Apprenticeship programs could help solve labor market woes

by Meghan McCarty Carino Feb 25, 2020
Apprentices earn a full salary and usually land a permanent job. Why don't we have more of them?
Stan Best took an apprenticeship at the Newport News Shipyard, where workers build aircraft carriers and submarines for the military.
Gary C. Knapp/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

Mild winter and revamp investments boost Home Depot

by Kimberly Adams Feb 25, 2020
Home Depot posted better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the fourth quarter.
Home Depot reported better than expected sales and profits, partly due to a mild winter.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

Music from the episode

Drifting Maverick Sabre
Lance Jr. Courtney Barnett
Big Game Everything Everything
It’s Only (feat. Zyra) ODESZA, Zyra
Take a Ride Onra

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer