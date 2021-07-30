With surge of delta variant, will downtowns become ghost towns again?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Plus, the weekly wrap, an understaffed tourist destination and how the delta contagion could restrain consumer spending.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal is joined by ADP’S Nela Richardson and Yahoo Finance’s Brian Cheung to chat about transitory inflation, the debt ceiling and what “macroeconomic time” means for the Fed.
How much does the delta variant threaten the economic recovery?
Delta could slow the economy in two main ways: Governments could restrict consumers — again — or consumers could restrict themselves.
Will the delta variant delay the return to downtown?
In New York, the occupancy rate for commercial office space has been rising, but the delta variant may thwart that revival.
How sensitive are people to price hikes?
There is a usually a limit on how much consumers will pay for a given product. But figuring out what that limit is not easy.
Trade is still a mess, and that's keeping this customs broker busy
Gretchen Blough, a customs broker at Logistics Plus in Erie, Pennsylvania, said that the ships, trucks, tariffs and supply shortages are peppering the shipping industry.
This summer on Cape Cod, longer lines and help wanted signs
Almost every restaurant and business is understaffed this summer. At the same time, there are more tourists on the Cape than ever.
Music from the episode
Tech Romance Her Space Holiday
4/17/1975 Rob Viktum
It’s Only (feat. Zyra) ODESZA, Zyra
Autumn Sweater Yo La Tengo
Finally Moving Pretty Lights
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer