Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Marketplace has a new podcast for kids, "Million Bazillion!" EPISODE OUT NOW
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
With surge of delta variant, will downtowns become ghost towns again?
Jul 30, 2021

With surge of delta variant, will downtowns become ghost towns again?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus, the weekly wrap, an understaffed tourist destination and how the delta contagion could restrain consumer spending.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal is joined by ADP’S Nela Richardson and Yahoo Finance’s Brian Cheung to chat about transitory inflation, the debt ceiling and what “macroeconomic time” means for the Fed.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
COVID-19

How much does the delta variant threaten the economic recovery?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jul 30, 2021
Delta could slow the economy in two main ways: Governments could restrict consumers — again — or consumers could restrict themselves.
Traders wear face masks at the New York Stock Exchange. The contagiousness of the delta coronavirus variant could restrain consumer spending.
Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Will the delta variant delay the return to downtown?

by Matt Levin
Jul 30, 2021
In New York, the occupancy rate for commercial office space has been rising, but the delta variant may thwart that revival.
Some companies have delayed their planned returns to the office, and more may follow.
Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

How sensitive are people to price hikes?

by Marielle Segarra
Jul 30, 2021
There is a usually a limit on how much consumers will pay for a given product. But figuring out what that limit is not easy.
Procter & Gamble, maker of Tide laundry detergent, reported expectation-breaking earnings Friday morning but warned of future product price hikes.
Joe Raedle via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
My Economy

Trade is still a mess, and that's keeping this customs broker busy

by Sean McHenry
Jul 30, 2021
Gretchen Blough, a customs broker at Logistics Plus in Erie, Pennsylvania, said that the ships, trucks, tariffs and supply shortages are peppering the shipping industry.
Containers stacked in the Port of Los Angeles on April 19, 2021.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

This summer on Cape Cod, longer lines and help wanted signs

by Samantha Fields
Jul 30, 2021
Almost every restaurant and business is understaffed this summer. At the same time, there are more tourists on the Cape than ever.
At Mac’s on the Pier in Wellfleet, waiting in line has always been part of the experience. But according to the owner, waits have peaked from an hour and a half to five hours this summer.
Samantha Fields
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Tech Romance Her Space Holiday
4/17/1975 Rob Viktum
It’s Only (feat. Zyra) ODESZA, Zyra
Autumn Sweater Yo La Tengo
Finally Moving Pretty Lights

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
Biden wants to give workers more flexibility to change jobs or move between states
Biden wants to give workers more flexibility to change jobs or move between states
The antibiotics industry is in trouble. Operation Warp Speed may hold some solutions.
COVID-19
The antibiotics industry is in trouble. Operation Warp Speed may hold some solutions.
Summer music festivals start comeback tour, with some pandemic tweaks
COVID-19
Summer music festivals start comeback tour, with some pandemic tweaks
U.S. job openings high for second consecutive month
U.S. job openings high for second consecutive month