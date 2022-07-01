With abortion travel benefits comes privacy concerns
Though some companies are pledging to cover abortion-related travel expenses, the details are still unclear. Plus, a check-in on retail.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
Marketplace host Kimberly Adams speaks with Yahoo Finance’s Brian Cheung and Business Insider’s Linette Lopez about the supply chain, inflation and next week’s job data predictions.
Current economic moment could spell "catastrophe for retailers"
With rising prices, ongoing supply chain issues and the wrong inventory, it's a rough time to be a big-box store.
Companies scramble to figure out abortion travel benefit, privacy protections
Employers from Disney to Amazon say they will cover the costs, but the details could be complicated.
Crypto industry finds itself in the thick of local fights over greenhouse gas emissions
New York's denial of a power plant permit highlights what's at stake for the crypto industry and communities fighting to meet climate goals.
Credit scores can shape your financial life. So can the algorithms behind them.
Credit scores can help determine where you live, your interest rates on loans and credit cards and even how much you pay for car insurance.
