Abortion AccessRussia-Ukraine WarMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
With abortion travel benefits comes privacy concerns
Jul 1, 2022

With abortion travel benefits comes privacy concerns

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Though some companies are pledging to cover abortion-related travel expenses, the details are still unclear. Plus, a check-in on retail.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

Marketplace host Kimberly Adams speaks with Yahoo Finance’s Brian Cheung and Business Insider’s Linette Lopez about the supply chain, inflation and next week’s job data predictions.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Current economic moment could spell "catastrophe for retailers"

by Stephanie Hughes
Jul 1, 2022
With rising prices, ongoing supply chain issues and the wrong inventory, it's a rough time to be a big-box store.
Kohl's had been in negotiations to be bought by the Franchise Group but decided to end those talks. It's part of an industry that's struggling with difficult conditions.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Companies scramble to figure out abortion travel benefit, privacy protections

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jul 1, 2022
Employers from Disney to Amazon say they will cover the costs, but the details could be complicated.
To protect privacy while covering travel costs for accessing abortion services, companies should make it clear that employees can take time off without giving a reason, some experts say.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Crypto industry finds itself in the thick of local fights over greenhouse gas emissions

by Lily Jamali
Jul 1, 2022
New York's denial of a power plant permit highlights what's at stake for the crypto industry and communities fighting to meet climate goals.
Thursday, New York state officials decided not to renew an air permit for a cryptocurrency mining facility citing emission-reduction goals. Above, a workers install a row of bitcoin mining machines in Texas.
Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Credit scores can shape your financial life. So can the algorithms behind them.

Credit scores can help determine where you live, your interest rates on loans and credit cards and even how much you pay for car insurance.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:30 PM PDT
27:05
7:33 AM PDT
7:20
1:54 PM PDT
1:50
2:30 AM PDT
8:00
Jun 30, 2022
13:53
Jun 30, 2022
31:02
Jun 28, 2022
26:17
Current economic moment could spell "catastrophe for retailers"
Current economic moment could spell "catastrophe for retailers"
Crypto industry finds itself in the thick of local fights over greenhouse gas emissions
Crypto industry finds itself in the thick of local fights over greenhouse gas emissions
Companies scramble to figure out abortion travel benefit, privacy protections
Companies scramble to figure out abortion travel benefit, privacy protections
So far, it has not been a fun 2022 for Wall Street
Marketplace Morning Report
So far, it has not been a fun 2022 for Wall Street