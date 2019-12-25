Will you get more overtime pay in 2020?

Select Your Location... Dothan Florence / Muscle Shoals Huntsville Mobile Montgomery / Selma Troy Tuscaloosa Anchorage Dillingham Fairbanks Glenallen Haines Homer Juneau Kenai Kodiak McCarthy Sand Point Valdez Flagstaff / Prescott Grand Canyon Page Phoenix Prescott Safford Show Low Tucson El Dorado Jonesboro Little Rock Calexico Chico Los Angeles Mojave / Antelope Monterey / Salinas / Santa Cruz Oxnard Oxnard / Ventura Palm Springs Quincy Redding Riverside / San Bernardino Sacramento San Ardo San Diego San Francisco San Luis Obispo Santa Barbara Santa Maria / Lompoc Stockton Tahoe City Thousand Oaks Aspen Breckenridge Carbondale Colorado Springs Denver / Boulder Estes Park Ft. Collins / Greeley La Junta Steamboat Springs Trinidad / Starkville Vail Woodland Park Bridgeport Hartford / New Britain / Middletown New Haven New London Sharon Stamford / Norwalk Westport Dover Wilmington Washington Ft. Myers / Naples Gainesville / Ocala Inverness Jacksonville Marathon Marco Miami / Ft. Lauderdale / Hollywood Orlando Panama City Pensacola Tallahassee Tampa / St. Petersburg / Clearwater Albany Athens Atlanta Augusta Brunswick Carrollton Chatsworth Columbus Dahlonega Demorest Ft. Gaines Macon Milledgeville Rome Savannah Tifton Valdosta Waycross Hilo Honolulu Kailua / Kona Lihue Wailuku Boise Bonners Ferry Burley Kellogg McCall Moscow St. Maries Sun Valley Twin Falls / Sun Valley Chicago Freeport Kankakee LaSalle / Peru Morris Pittsfield Quad Cities (Davenport / Rock Island / Moline) Quincy Rockford / DeKalb Springfield Sterling Bloomington Crawfordsville Elkhart Franklin Gary Indianapolis Terre Haute West Lafayette Bettendorf Carroll Decorah Des Moines Dubuque Ft. Dodge Iowa City Lamoni Mason City Ottumwa Sioux City Waterloo / Cedar Falls Wichita Fulton Lexington / Fayette Louisville Madisonville Murray Alexandria Baton Rouge Monroe New Orleans Shreveport Thibodeaux Augusta / Waterville Bangor Calais Camden Ft. Kent Portland Presque Isle Baltimore Frederick Ocean City Princess Anne Adams Boston Brewster Cape Cod Great Barrington Harwich Martha's Vineyard / Tisbury Nantucket New Bedford / Fall River Springfield Woods Hole Detroit Detroit / Ann Arbor Flint Grand Rapids Harbor Springs Houghton Interlochen Kalamazoo Manistee Whitehall Appleton Austin Bemidji Brainerd Buhl Collegeville Duluth / Superior Ely Fergus Falls Grand Forks Grand Marais Grand Rapids Hinckley International Falls Mankato / St. Peter Minneapolis / St. Paul Moorhead Redwood Falls Rochester Roseau Thief River Falls Worthington Biloxi / Gulfport / Pascagoula Booneville Bude Greenwood Jackson Meridian Mississippi State Oxford Kansas City Rolla St. Louis Omaha / Council Bluffs Elko Jackpot Las Vegas Lund / Ely Panaca Reno Tonopah Berlin Colebrook Concord (Lakes Region) Hanover Jackson Keene Littleton Nashua Atlantic City Berlin Bridgeton Cape May Court House Manahawkin Netcong Sussex Toms River Trenton Albuquerque Des Moines Espanola Grants Maljamar Portales Raton Ruidoso Tucumcari Albany / Schenectady / Troy Binghamton Buffalo / Niagara Falls Canajoharie Carmel / Brewster Geneva Greene / Norwich / Sidney Greenport Jamestown Kingston Mt Kisco New York Newburgh / Middletown Olean Plattsburgh Rochester Southampton Stamford Syracuse Ticonderoga Utica / Rome Asheville Charlotte / Gastonia / Rock Hill Columbia / Manteo Fayetteville Franklin Greensboro / Winston-Salem / High Point Hickory Mars Hill Murphy Raleigh / Durham Rocky Mount / Wilson Welcome Wilmington Bismarck Devils Lake Dickinson Fargo / Moorhead Grand Forks Jamestown Minot Williston Bryan Cincinnati Cleveland Cleveland / Akron Columbus Coshocton Defiance Dover Lima Mansfield Marion Norwalk Oxford Parkersburg / Marietta Portsmouth Thompson Toledo Wooster Yellow Springs / Dayton Ketchum Oklahoma City Stillwater Tulsa Astoria Baker City Bend Burns Coos Bay Corvallis Enterprise Eugene / Springfield Hood River John Day LaGrande Lakeview Pendleton Portland The Dalles Tillamook Chambersburg Harrisburg / Lebanon / Carlisle Kane Philadelphia Pittsburgh State College Wilkes Barre / Scranton Providence Providence / Warwick / Pawtucket Atlantic Nationwide Pacific Aiken Beaufort Charleston Columbia Conway Greenville / Spartanburg Orangeburg Rock Hill Aberdeen Brookings Faith Lowry Martin Pierre Rapid City Sioux Falls Spearfish Vermillion Watertown Cookeville Jackson Knoxville Memphis Nashville Tullahoma Alpine Amarillo Austin Dallas / Ft. Worth Del Rio Gonzales Houston / Galveston Ingram Llano Lufkin / Nacogdoches Marathon Marfa Odessa-Midland San Angelo San Antonio Snyder / Big Spring / Sweetwater Waco Logan Moab Monroe Monticello Park City Price Richfield Roosevelt Salt Lake City / Ogden / Provo St. George Vernal Bennington Brattleboro Burlington / Plattsburgh Lebanon / Rutland / White River Junction Middlebury Montpelier / Barre / St. Johnsbury Randolph Windsor Blacksburg / Christiansburg / Radford / Pulaski Charlottesville Chase City Eastville Emporia Farmville Fredericksburg Gloucester Point Harrisonburg Heathsville Lexington Marion Nassawadox Norfolk / Virginia Beach / Newport News Richmond Roanoke / Lynchburg Wise Bellingham Brewster Centralia Ellensburg Mt. Vernon Olympia Omak / Okanogan Oroville Port Angeles Pullman Seattle / Tacoma Spokane Twisp / Winthrop Walla Walla Wenatchee / Moses Lake Yakima Beckley Bluefield Charleston Elkins / Buckhannon / Weston Huntington / Ashland Martinsburg Matewan Morgantown Parkersburg / Marietta Petersburg Webster Springs Wheeling Brule Duluth / Superior Eau Claire Green Bay Highland Kenosha LaCrosse Madison Menomonie Milwaukee / Racine Platteville Sister Bay Washburn Wausau / Stevens Point