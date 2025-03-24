Tricks of the TradeTrade War 2.0I've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🎙️ No sensationalism, just facts and context. Donate now
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Will tariffs boost U.S. manufacturing?
Mar 24, 2025

Will tariffs boost U.S. manufacturing?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
We look at the latest purchasing managers report to see if new trade policies have made an impact. Also: Homeownership rates stall for Gen Z and millennials.

Segments From this episode

PMI data shows a mixed picture for businesses, and mixed emotions

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Mar 24, 2025
Manufacturers are optimistic, partly because of tariffs. In services, execs are glad the winter is over but not bullish on the full year.
Businesses in the service economy say they're bouncing back from a tough start to the year, largely due to harsh weather. Above, a restaurant worker carries eggs.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Homeownership rates stagnate for young people

by Elizabeth Trovall
Mar 24, 2025
Amid elevated interest rates and high costs, millennials and older members of Gen Z made no gains in owning homes in 2024, Redfin data shows.
Millennials' homeownership rate held steady at 55% last year, more than double that of older members of Gen Z, according to Redfin. Baby boomers and Gen X gained.
Tim Boyle/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

What role do Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac play in the U.S. mortgage market?

by Matt Levin
Mar 24, 2025
They don't make loans themselves, but they help banks make more of them.
"They're the grease basically that makes the whole mortgage finance system work, and they've been incredibly successful at it," said David Dworkin, CEO of the National Housing Conference.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Inside the $3 billion independent college counseling industry

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Mar 24, 2025
Counselors offer services like essay editing, extracurricular guidance and university visit scheduling — sometimes for a six figure price.
Independent college counselors start working with kids as early as middle school, said Nicole LaPorte.
Scott Eisen/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Trump's Second Term

For former federal workers, the move to state or local government can come with drawbacks

by Savannah Peters
Mar 24, 2025
Officials in Maryland, New York, New Mexico and Kansas City are among those launching recruitment campaigns targeting federal workers. But matching those workers’ federal salaries and competing with private sector offers will be tough.
New York is among the states looking to fill vacancies by hiring recently laid-off federal workers.
John Lamparski/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

In Baltimore, bridge builders must be economic futurists

by Stephanie Hughes
Mar 24, 2025
The rebuilt Francis Scott Key Bridge will have to accommodate not just the ships and trucks of today, but those of a 100 years from now.
A rendering of the cable-stayed bridge that will replace the truss design of the Francis Key Scott Bridge, which was destroyed a year ago when it was hit by a container ship.
Courtesy Maryland Transportation Authority
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Becoming a Tree Richard Houghten
Soul Vibration J-Walk
Super Shy NewJeans
Baghdad Sun Apollo Brown
Dear To Me Electric Guest

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:24 PM PDT
29:13
2:52 PM PDT
14:50
7:56 AM PDT
9:31
3:12 AM PDT
6:54
Mar 21, 2025
11:36
Mar 7, 2025
22:50
Mar 6, 2025
24:06
With tariffs looming, businesses prepare for higher prices
Trade War 2.0
With tariffs looming, businesses prepare for higher prices
The economy's stability also depends on the rule of law
The economy's stability also depends on the rule of law
Economists are betting on an AI productivity boom
Economists are betting on an AI productivity boom
The Houston Livestock Show is full of future business leaders
Tricks of the Trade
The Houston Livestock Show is full of future business leaders