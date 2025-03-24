Will tariffs boost U.S. manufacturing?
We look at the latest purchasing managers report to see if new trade policies have made an impact. Also: Homeownership rates stall for Gen Z and millennials.
PMI data shows a mixed picture for businesses, and mixed emotions
Manufacturers are optimistic, partly because of tariffs. In services, execs are glad the winter is over but not bullish on the full year.
Homeownership rates stagnate for young people
Amid elevated interest rates and high costs, millennials and older members of Gen Z made no gains in owning homes in 2024, Redfin data shows.
What role do Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac play in the U.S. mortgage market?
They don't make loans themselves, but they help banks make more of them.
Inside the $3 billion independent college counseling industry
Counselors offer services like essay editing, extracurricular guidance and university visit scheduling — sometimes for a six figure price.
For former federal workers, the move to state or local government can come with drawbacks
Officials in Maryland, New York, New Mexico and Kansas City are among those launching recruitment campaigns targeting federal workers. But matching those workers’ federal salaries and competing with private sector offers will be tough.
In Baltimore, bridge builders must be economic futurists
The rebuilt Francis Scott Key Bridge will have to accommodate not just the ships and trucks of today, but those of a 100 years from now.
