Will owning a home ever be affordable again?
The average household income needed to afford a typical U.S. home rose by half since January 2020. Plus, restaurant hiring and banana import whiplash.
Why is the value of the dollar falling?
Foreign investors wary about the trade war's impact have been selling U.S. stocks — and by extension, dollars — to invest in other markets.
With tariffs at the Mexican border set to resume this week, one importer describes the "whiplash"
"It feels like it's been psychological torture," said Daniella Velazquez de León, general manager of Organics Unlimited.
A rough start to the year for restaurants
Sales and hiring have dropped in the restaurant industry amid harsh weather conditions and economic uncertainty.
Buying a home requires 50% more income than it did five years ago
The average age of a homebuyer is also going up.
Is Europe marching — or crawling — toward economic independence?
Tariffs and other issues with the U.S. are prompting moves toward decoupling. But the Continent lags in growth and innovation.
Demographics trends are holding back public school enrollment
Falling birth rates, urban migration and school choice are keeping public school rosters down in North Carolina, especially in small towns.
