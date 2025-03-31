Trade War 2.0Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...

ABOUT SHOW
Will owning a home ever be affordable again?
Mar 31, 2025

Will owning a home ever be affordable again?

George Rose/Getty Images
The average household income needed to afford a typical U.S. home rose by half since January 2020. Plus, restaurant hiring and banana import whiplash.

Why is the value of the dollar falling?

by Justin Ho
Mar 31, 2025
Foreign investors wary about the trade war's impact have been selling U.S. stocks — and by extension, dollars — to invest in other markets.
The value of the dollar has fallen about 4% since the start of the year.
Adem Altan/AFP via Getty Images
With tariffs at the Mexican border set to resume this week, one importer describes the "whiplash"

by Kristin Schwab and Sarah Leeson
Mar 31, 2025
"It feels like it's been psychological torture," said Daniella Velazquez de León, general manager of Organics Unlimited.
Organics Unlimited imports most of their banana supply from Mexico, so a 25% tariff at the border could hit business hard.
John Moore/Getty Images
A rough start to the year for restaurants

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Mar 26, 2025
Sales and hiring have dropped in the restaurant industry amid harsh weather conditions and economic uncertainty.
The restaurant industry is being pinched between high costs and hesitant consumers.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Buying a home requires 50% more income than it did five years ago

by Caleigh Wells
Mar 31, 2025
The average age of a homebuyer is also going up.
The days of intense bidding wars may be over, but easily available homes for first-time buyers aren't the norm either.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Trade War 2.0

Is Europe marching — or crawling — toward economic independence?

by Stephanie Hughes
Mar 31, 2025
Tariffs and other issues with the U.S. are prompting moves toward decoupling. But the Continent lags in growth and innovation.
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde urged the disparate countries of the Continent to work together to control their economic destiny in response to U.S. trade policy.
Daniel Roland/AFP via Getty Images
Demographics trends are holding back public school enrollment

by Liz Schlemmer
Mar 31, 2025
Falling birth rates, urban migration and school choice are keeping public school rosters down in North Carolina, especially in small towns.
Students wait to be picked up from South Newton Elementary in Newton, North Carolina. The school district’s enrollment is down 11% since 2019.
Liz Schlemmer/WUNC
Music from the episode

"Burn the Witch" Radiohead
"reflections eternal" Nujabes
"Dig This" Hocus Pocus
"Suga Suga" Baby Bash
"Rising Son" Takuya Kuroda
"Chameleon" Emancipator, 9 Theory

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

