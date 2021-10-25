Will New Mexico chile crop weather labor shortage and climate change?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Also on today's show: Reexamining transitory inflation; rising heating costs; and what changes in Apple's privacy policy mean for businesses.
Segments From this episode
Yellen says high inflation is temporary. And if it isn't?
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says inflation should ease by next year, but anxiety about that is still running high.
Housing advocates fight to maintain place in social-spending bill
Advocates had high hopes for the $320 billion initially included for housing, but the plan’s funding is being cut during negotiations.
A cold winter's coming, while heating fuel prices are at multiyear highs
A lot of people may be facing energy insecurity, or the "heat or eat dilemma" that already affects 1 in 3 households, one expert says.
Climate change and a labor shortage threaten New Mexico’s signature chile crop
Growing chiles, a way of life in southern New Mexico, is under pressure.
Online advertising is more expensive since Apple changed its privacy policies
People are opting out of being tracked.
Is ESG investing really socially responsible?
Emily Stewart of Vox says some socially responsible investments might not be what investors think they are.
Sign writer launches a booming side hustle during the pandemic
A New Orleans business set up an order form for Nan Parati's signs. "We got over 1,000 orders in just a couple weeks," she says.
Music from the episode
Old Graffiti Bibio
Waterfalls Tree Theater
Occasional Magic Yppah
Megaton Mile Local Natives
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer