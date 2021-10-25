Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Will New Mexico chile crop weather labor shortage and climate change?
Oct 25, 2021

Will New Mexico chile crop weather labor shortage and climate change?

Also on today's show: Reexamining transitory inflation; rising heating costs; and what changes in Apple's privacy policy mean for businesses.

Segments From this episode

Yellen says high inflation is temporary. And if it isn't?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Oct 25, 2021
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says inflation should ease by next year, but anxiety about that is still running high.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen addresses a hybrid meeting in October 2021. Yellen has reiterated her belief that current inflation is only temporary.
Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images
Housing advocates fight to maintain place in social-spending bill

by Amy Scott
Oct 25, 2021
Advocates had high hopes for the $320 billion initially included for housing, but the plan’s funding is being cut during negotiations.
President Joe Biden promotes his Build Back Better agenda in New Jersey on Monday. His plan to expand the nation's social safety net is being pared back by congressional negotiators.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
A cold winter's coming, while heating fuel prices are at multiyear highs

by Samantha Fields
Oct 25, 2021
A lot of people may be facing energy insecurity, or the "heat or eat dilemma" that already affects 1 in 3 households, one expert says.
The price of propane is at a multiyear high and is likely to stay that way through the winter. Above, propane is delivered to a Clinton, Wisconsin, farmhouse in 2014.
Scott Olson via Getty Images
Climate change and a labor shortage threaten New Mexico’s signature chile crop

by Savannah Maher
Oct 25, 2021
Growing chiles, a way of life in southern New Mexico, is under pressure.
Jamie Viramontes' farm has cut chile production in favor of less labor-intensive crops. “The hardest part is that it is a tradition and it's a heritage, and this is a unique crop that we’re able to grow in New Mexico,” Viramontes said.
Savannah Maher
Online advertising is more expensive since Apple changed its privacy policies

by Matt Levin
Oct 25, 2021
People are opting out of being tracked.
The Snapchat app on an iPhone screen. Snap largely blamed Apple's privacy settings for its recent failure to meet quarterly earnings expectations.
Justin Sullivan via Getty Images
Is ESG investing really socially responsible?

by Kai Ryssdal and Anais Amin
Oct 25, 2021
Emily Stewart of Vox says some socially responsible investments might not be what investors think they are.
Emily Stewart, a senior reporter at Vox, argues that government regulation may be needed to ensure that ESG investments live up to their name.
DNY59 via Getty Images
My Economy

Sign writer launches a booming side hustle during the pandemic

by Minju Park
Oct 25, 2021
A New Orleans business set up an order form for Nan Parati's signs. "We got over 1,000 orders in just a couple weeks," she says.
Nan Parati makes a sign at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival circa 1990. She's been writing signs for festivals for 36 years.
Courtesy Nan Parati
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer

