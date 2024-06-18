Bytes: Week in ReviewJobs IRLDecoding DemocracyI've Always Wondered ...

Will mortgage rates follow bond yields down?
Jun 18, 2024

Will mortgage rates follow bond yields down?

Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
That could push prospective homeowners to buy. Plus, how the war in Ukraine made a Norwegian village the premier exporter of king crab.

A drop in bond yields could signal a long-awaited break for would-be homebuyers

by Mitchell Hartman
Jun 18, 2024
Falling interest rates on Treasuries could lead to lower mortgage rates, which are key to a recovery in the housing market.
While moderately lower rates may push some prospective buyers to jump in, rates may have to fall a lot before current homeowners give up their pre-2022 mortgages.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
For businesses, dealing with counterfeit goods is a game of Whac-A-Mole

by Kristin Schwab
Jun 18, 2024
The rise of third party sellers on sites like Amazon and Temu make it easier for people to sell fakes.
In April of 2024, Holtschlag's lawyers found 500 copycat planters — some were going for just 99 cents. Her product retails for $20.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Buy now, pay later programs — useful tool or slippery slope?

by Savannah Maher
Jun 18, 2024
At a time of high prices and interest rates, BNPL offerings are tempting. But they could lead vulnerable consumers into a debt spiral.
BNPL users generally carry more debt and have less money in the bank, according to research from the Boston Fed.
Getty Images
Cocoa and sugar costs are way up, says this chocolate shop owner

by Sofia Terenzio

Kristin Thalheimer Bingham, co-owner of Dean Sweets in Portland, Maine, gives a dispatch ahead of the summer slow season.

As EV sales growth slows, the industry faces bankruptcies and new challenges

by Caleigh Wells
Jun 18, 2024
Fisker filed for bankruptcy, underscoring the electric vehicle market's troubles. More options and standardization may help.
Among drivers of gasoline-powered cars, EV sticker prices and range limitations are key concerns about switching. Above, Fisker vehicle chargers.
Jay L. Clendenin/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Depths (Pt.1) Yumi Zouma
Closer Nine Inch Nails
Grassy Crystals Monster Rally
Any Song ZICO
Don't Start Now Dua Lipa

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

