Will mortgage rates follow bond yields down?
That could push prospective homeowners to buy. Plus, how the war in Ukraine made a Norwegian village the premier exporter of king crab.
A drop in bond yields could signal a long-awaited break for would-be homebuyers
Falling interest rates on Treasuries could lead to lower mortgage rates, which are key to a recovery in the housing market.
For businesses, dealing with counterfeit goods is a game of Whac-A-Mole
The rise of third party sellers on sites like Amazon and Temu make it easier for people to sell fakes.
Buy now, pay later programs — useful tool or slippery slope?
At a time of high prices and interest rates, BNPL offerings are tempting. But they could lead vulnerable consumers into a debt spiral.
Cocoa and sugar costs are way up, says this chocolate shop owner
Kristin Thalheimer Bingham, co-owner of Dean Sweets in Portland, Maine, gives a dispatch ahead of the summer slow season.
As EV sales growth slows, the industry faces bankruptcies and new challenges
Fisker filed for bankruptcy, underscoring the electric vehicle market's troubles. More options and standardization may help.
