Will I ever own a home?
Jun 14, 2024

Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Housing affordability is shaping up to be a big deal in the presidential election. Plus, two reporters face off in a shrimp-eating contest.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks about the ongoing impact of high interest rates, inflation progress and global economic growth with Jeanna Smialek at The New York Times and Rachel Siegel at The Washington Post for the Weekly Wrap.

How does the cost of housing figure into the consumer price index? It's complicated.

by Caleigh Wells
Jun 14, 2024
Owners' equivalent rent measures the market cost of living in a home — which is a bit different from how much we actually spend on housing.
The cost of housing makes up more than a third of the CPI.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
For young voters, housing is a top issue in this election

by Amy Scott
Jun 14, 2024
High home prices and high mortgage rates can make homeownership feel impossible for Gen Zers. But what can the president do about it? 
Many Gen Zers worry about the challenges of becoming a homeowner, especially affordability. But state and local officials might have more sway over the housing market than the president.
Philip Pacheco/AFP via Getty Images
All you can eat: The tumultuous history of America’s favorite restaurant deal

by Stacey Vanek Smith
Jun 14, 2024
Endless shrimp, endless breadsticks, endless salad bar — they've nearly killed a lot of restaurants. So why do they keep coming back?
Red Lobster has shuttered more than 80 locations and laid off hundreds of workers, but all-you-can-eat shrimp? Still going.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Aminals Baths
No Room Madison McFerrin
Love Rollercoaster Ohio Players
Ordinary Pleasure Toro y Moi

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

