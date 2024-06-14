Will I ever own a home?
Housing affordability is shaping up to be a big deal in the presidential election. Plus, two reporters face off in a shrimp-eating contest.
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks about the ongoing impact of high interest rates, inflation progress and global economic growth with Jeanna Smialek at The New York Times and Rachel Siegel at The Washington Post for the Weekly Wrap.
How does the cost of housing figure into the consumer price index? It's complicated.
Owners' equivalent rent measures the market cost of living in a home — which is a bit different from how much we actually spend on housing.
For young voters, housing is a top issue in this election
High home prices and high mortgage rates can make homeownership feel impossible for Gen Zers. But what can the president do about it?
All you can eat: The tumultuous history of America’s favorite restaurant deal
Endless shrimp, endless breadsticks, endless salad bar — they've nearly killed a lot of restaurants. So why do they keep coming back?
