Will homebuyers spring at lower rates?
Plus, the U.S. wants Chinese consumers to spend more. Also: souffles and the USDA.
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks with David Gura at Bloomberg and Ana Swanson at The New York Times about the week’s news.
Have mortgage rates dropped enough to spur homebuyers this spring?
Four out of five prospective buyers won’t act until mortgage rates fall further, a recent U.S. News & World Report survey found.
USDA cuts funding that paid for fresh, local food for schools and food banks
The programs accounted for more than a billion dollars’ worth of contracts for small farmers, ranchers and fishermen.
U.S. wants Chinese consumers to spend more and shrink the trade gap. That won't be easy.
A look at why consumption in China has been sluggish.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer