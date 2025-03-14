COVID-19: 5 Years OnTrade War 2.0I've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Will homebuyers spring at lower rates?
Mar 14, 2025

Will homebuyers spring at lower rates?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Plus, the U.S. wants Chinese consumers to spend more. Also: souffles and the USDA.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks with David Gura at Bloomberg and Ana Swanson at The New York Times about the week’s news.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

Have mortgage rates dropped enough to spur homebuyers this spring?

by Mitchell Hartman
Mar 14, 2025
Four out of five prospective buyers won’t act until mortgage rates fall further, a recent U.S. News & World Report survey found.
Any improvement in the economic outlook could push mortgage rates up again, says Guy Cecala with Inside Mortgage Finance.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

USDA cuts funding that paid for fresh, local food for schools and food banks

by Samantha Fields
Mar 14, 2025
The programs accounted for more than a billion dollars’ worth of contracts for small farmers, ranchers and fishermen.
Iowa farmer Emma Johnson says school and food bank contracts would have made up about 25% of sales this year.
Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

U.S. wants Chinese consumers to spend more and shrink the trade gap. That won't be easy.

by Jennifer Pak
Mar 14, 2025
A look at why consumption in China has been sluggish.
Chinese officials also want consumers to spend more to spur economic growth, but they're not willing to provide a lot of support.
Charles Zhang/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:33 PM PDT
26:31
9:02 AM PDT
20:31
3:07 AM PDT
13:41
3:00 AM PDT
15:36
Mar 13, 2025
11:35
Mar 7, 2025
22:50
Mar 6, 2025
24:06
Wall Street holds its breath
Marketplace Morning Report
Wall Street holds its breath
How do researchers measure income inequality?
I've Always Wondered ...
How do researchers measure income inequality?
Will climate tax credits stay or go?
Make Me Smart
Will climate tax credits stay or go?
How do you sell a home that's burned down?
Los Angeles Wildfires
How do you sell a home that's burned down?