Will Hollywood’s behind-the-scenes workers stay?
Staying in LA will be even harder for grips, gaffers and lighting techs with roughly 13,000 homes lost in January's fires. Also: The rising cost of utilities and a second act for frozen foods.
The Weekly Wrap
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks to Ana Swanson of the New York Times and Catherine Rampell of the Washington Post about trade, tariffs, inflation and more.
Here's why federal layoffs won't show up in the data right away
Workers are surveyed during reference week, the seven days that include the 12th day of the month. February’s reference week happened before a lot of the federal cuts.
After the fires, will behind-the-scenes film and TV workers also leave LA?
The roughly 13,000 homes lost in January’s wildfires will only make Los Angeles less affordable for below-the-line workers, Paul Audley of FilmLA fears.
Utilities took a bigger bite out of consumer spending in January
Cold weather and higher natural gas prices raised household costs, particularly stressing the budgets of lower-income families.
Can frozen be just as good as fresh?
Journalist Meghan McCarron, along with elite chefs, has come to appreciate the new, better-tasting options as well as the convenience.
