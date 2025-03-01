Inside the Movement to Teach Kids About MoneyTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...

ABOUT SHOW
Will Hollywood’s behind-the-scenes workers stay?
Feb 28, 2025

Will Hollywood's behind-the-scenes workers stay?

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Staying in LA will be even harder for grips, gaffers and lighting techs with roughly 13,000 homes lost in January's fires. Also: The rising cost of utilities and a second act for frozen foods.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks to Ana Swanson of the New York Times and Catherine Rampell of the Washington Post about trade, tariffs, inflation and more.

Trump's Second Term

Here's why federal layoffs won't show up in the data right away

by Kristin Schwab
Feb 28, 2025
Workers are surveyed during reference week, the seven days that include the 12th day of the month. February’s reference week happened before a lot of the federal cuts.
A lot of the recent federal cuts won’t show up in the data until the March jobs report.
Bryan Dozier/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images
After the fires, will behind-the-scenes film and TV workers also leave LA?

by Matt Levin
Feb 28, 2025
The roughly 13,000 homes lost in January’s wildfires will only make Los Angeles less affordable for below-the-line workers, Paul Audley of FilmLA fears.
“While most below-the-line workers are well paid, middle class, that still isn’t enough in many cases here,” says Paul Audley of the nonprofit FilmLA.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Utilities took a bigger bite out of consumer spending in January

by Elizabeth Trovall
Feb 28, 2025
Cold weather and higher natural gas prices raised household costs, particularly stressing the budgets of lower-income families.
Cold temperatures made many households across the country shell out more for heating last month.
Christof Stache/AFP via Getty Images
Can frozen be just as good as fresh?

by Kai Ryssdal , Andie Corban and Sofia Terenzio
Feb 28, 2025
Journalist Meghan McCarron, along with elite chefs, has come to appreciate the new, better-tasting options as well as the convenience.
Meghan McCarron wrote about the new interest in frozen food for The Atlantic. The pandemic and "air fryer mania" had a lot to do with it.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

