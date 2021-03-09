Mar 9, 2021
Will an expanded child tax credit solve the “she-cession”?
More than 2 million women have left the workforce since the start of 2020, and many did so to care for children. Plus, why Unilever will stop using the word "normal" on its products.
Segments From this episode
Is a virtual SXSW worth the price of admission?
Austin’s business community is rooting for South by Southwest to get through this pandemic after being canceled last year.
Higher U.S. postage rates send vendors in China scrambling
The U.S. set higher postage rates last year. E-commerce sellers in China are still scrambling to deal with the change.
Seattle retailer reflects on a year without in-person shopping
Things still feel strange for Cat Wilcox, co-owner of women's boutique Velouria. She misses day-to-day interactions with customers.
Why self-driving cars are designed to look like overgrown toys
To make customers comfortable with mobile robots, companies are designing in approachability and familiarity.
Music from the episode
See You Leave RJD2, STS, Khari Mateen
Girls In June Dirty Art Club
Hate It Or Love It The Game, 50 Cent
Black Sands Bonobo
Dar K Disco - Ilya Santana Disco Fury Remix Evol Ai, Ilya Santana
Sleight of Hand Wild Nothing
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer