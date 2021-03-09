The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find the latest episode of "The Uncertain Hour" here. Listen
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Will an expanded child tax credit solve the “she-cession”?
Mar 9, 2021

Will an expanded child tax credit solve the “she-cession”?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
More than 2 million women have left the workforce since the start of 2020, and many did so to care for children. Plus, why Unilever will stop using the word "normal" on its products.

Segments From this episode

Is a virtual SXSW worth the price of admission?

by Andy Uhler
Mar 9, 2021
Austin’s business community is rooting for South by Southwest to get through this pandemic after being canceled last year.
In 2020, the South by Southwest festival was canceled because of the coronavirus. Organizers can't predict how many people will attend this year's upcoming event.
Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Higher U.S. postage rates send vendors in China scrambling

by Jennifer Pak
Mar 9, 2021
The U.S. set higher postage rates last year. E-commerce sellers in China are still scrambling to deal with the change.
A seemingly small change like the U.S. raising postage rates for mail from abroad jolted Chinese firms that sell to Americans.
Peter Parks/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
My Economy

Seattle retailer reflects on a year without in-person shopping

by Andie Corban
Mar 9, 2021
Things still feel strange for Cat Wilcox, co-owner of women's boutique Velouria. She misses day-to-day interactions with customers.
A store owner opens her clothing shop in Germany on March 9 as lockdown measures ease.
Maja Hitij/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Why self-driving cars are designed to look like overgrown toys

by Nova Safo
Mar 9, 2021
To make customers comfortable with mobile robots, companies are designing in approachability and familiarity.
This Nuro vehicle is built to transport packages, not people.
Nuro
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

See You Leave RJD2, STS, Khari Mateen
Girls In June Dirty Art Club
Hate It Or Love It The Game, 50 Cent
Black Sands Bonobo
Dar K Disco - Ilya Santana Disco Fury Remix Evol Ai, Ilya Santana
Sleight of Hand Wild Nothing

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
During the pandemic, women are less likely to ask for raises and promotions
COVID-19
During the pandemic, women are less likely to ask for raises and promotions
What lawmakers can do to protect transgender workers
What lawmakers can do to protect transgender workers
The customs industry navigates port delays, tariffs and uncertainty
The customs industry navigates port delays, tariffs and uncertainty
Seattle co-working business lost half of its revenue almost overnight
COVID-19
Seattle co-working business lost half of its revenue almost overnight