Why your savings account’s interest rates are trailing the Fed’s
Despite rate hikes, the average interest rate on a savings account is a paltry 0.13%. Why? We'll also take a data deep dive during the Weekly Wrap.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
Marketplace host Amy Scott discusses about this week's barrage of economic data with Sudeep Reddy at Politico and Catherine Rampell at the Washington Post.
Why has it taken so long for savings account interest rates to start rising?
The national average is still a paltry 0.13%, according to Bankrate, even as the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates.
Unprecedented toxic algal bloom kills thousands of fish across the San Francisco Bay
Preventing the next disastrous red tide in the Bay Area could cost billions of dollars.
FedEx says shipping volume is down. That's a bad sign for the global economy.
The company's CEO thinks it is a sign of an impending global recession. One analyst says some of the decrease in volume is "self-inflicted."
The buzz behind TikTok's viral beekeeping and bee removal business
Erika Thompson owns Texas Bee Works, a beekeeping and bee removal company. Like other small businesses, inflation is adding new challenges.
