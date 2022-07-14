Abortion AccessThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Why you should care when a major bank stops buying its own stock
Jul 14, 2022

Why you should care when a major bank stops buying its own stock

JPMorgan reported disappointing financial results and said it would pause stock buybacks, a move some view as preparation for a possible recession. Plus, TikTok has a paid ad disclosure problem.

Segments From this episode

JPMorgan pauses stock buybacks as profits slump

by Kristin Schwab
Jul 14, 2022
CEO Jamie Dimon also cited economic worries, including the Ukraine war and inflation, in the big bank's move to conserve cash.
JPMorgan Chase's quarterly financial results disappointed Wall Street, and CEO Jamie Dimon discussed risks to the economy.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Some homebuilders are dropping prices as mortgage rates rise, economist says

by Amy Scott , Richard Cunningham and Sean McHenry
Jul 14, 2022
People "desperately want to purchase," but are stepping out of the difficult market, says Ali Wolf, chief economist at Zonda.
"It's a very tricky thing because the builders are trying to drum up demand, while also trying to keep their buyers in backlog — those that have already signed a contract — happy," says Ali Wolf, chief economist at Zonda.
Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Shanghai's lockdown has eased, but businesses are still tallying the costs

by Jennifer Pak
Jul 14, 2022
Shanghai's lockdown crippled supply chains and logistics. Materials and transport costs climbed, and there have been personal struggles too.
Authorities put barriers around Shanghai streets to enforce the severe lockdown in the spring.
Charles Zhang/Marketplace
With a new school year in view, many districts struggle to find enough teachers

by Stephanie Hughes
Jul 14, 2022
Some districts are offering more pay and housing stipends. Others are cutting back, putting a bigger load on remaining teachers.
Some school districts are offering hiring bonuses to fill a shortage of educators. Others are simply making do with fewer teachers.
John Cherry/Getty Images
Alaska Airlines, Microsoft and carbon capture firm join forces to develop sustainable fuels

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jul 14, 2022
Sustainable aircraft fuel is tricky — electric batteries and biofuels have big drawbacks. A startup is converting carbon dioxide into jet fuel.
Most existing sustainable fuel options are biofuels, which are made out of animal fat or used cooking oil. Those present their own sustainability challenges.
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
TikTok has a problem with paid ads going undisclosed

by Amy Scott and Sarah Leeson
Jul 14, 2022
The FTC requires social media influencers to clearly disclose paid advertisements, but not everyone does.
Regulating whether content creators are properly disclosing paid ads is an "impossible job," said Sara Morrison, a senior reporter for Recode at Vox.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
