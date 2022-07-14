Why you should care when a major bank stops buying its own stock
JPMorgan reported disappointing financial results and said it would pause stock buybacks, a move some view as preparation for a possible recession. Plus, TikTok has a paid ad disclosure problem.
JPMorgan pauses stock buybacks as profits slump
CEO Jamie Dimon also cited economic worries, including the Ukraine war and inflation, in the big bank's move to conserve cash.
Some homebuilders are dropping prices as mortgage rates rise, economist says
People "desperately want to purchase," but are stepping out of the difficult market, says Ali Wolf, chief economist at Zonda.
Shanghai's lockdown has eased, but businesses are still tallying the costs
Shanghai's lockdown crippled supply chains and logistics. Materials and transport costs climbed, and there have been personal struggles too.
With a new school year in view, many districts struggle to find enough teachers
Some districts are offering more pay and housing stipends. Others are cutting back, putting a bigger load on remaining teachers.
Alaska Airlines, Microsoft and carbon capture firm join forces to develop sustainable fuels
Sustainable aircraft fuel is tricky — electric batteries and biofuels have big drawbacks. A startup is converting carbon dioxide into jet fuel.
TikTok has a problem with paid ads going undisclosed
The FTC requires social media influencers to clearly disclose paid advertisements, but not everyone does.
