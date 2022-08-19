The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Why we love to hate stock buybacks
Aug 19, 2022

Why we love to hate stock buybacks

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Companies will sometimes repurchase their own shares to try to boost their stock price. But couldn't that cash go toward other investments? Plus, streaming faces bandwidth challenges and diningware goes edible.

Segments From this episode

Weekly Wrap

Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal speaks to Brian Cheung at Yahoo Finance, and Kate Davidson at Politico, about inflation, conflicting economic data, and more, for the Weekly Wrap
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Stock buybacks: the pros and cons for companies and investors

by Lily Jamali
Aug 19, 2022
GM plans to buy back $5 billion worth of its own stock. Why do critics love to hate this corporate maneuver?
General Motors says it will buy back $5 billion worth of its own stock, but critics say the company could use the money to pay workers more or advance green initiatives.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
My Economy

The origins of a glass recycling empire

by Sarah Leeson
Aug 19, 2022
The sand Glass Half Full creates from processed bottles is repurposed for flood disaster relief and mitigating coastal erosion, among other things.
Glass Half Full turns the glass it collects into a sand product that can be used in anything from art to disaster relief.
Courtesy Glass Half Full
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

What's next for streaming, after it surpasses cable?

by Justin Ho
Aug 19, 2022
In July, people spent more time streaming than watching cable TV for the first time. But streaming firms still have obstacles ahead.
Nearly 90% of U.S. households have a subscription to a streaming service, but not all areas have the bandwidth to support high levels of streaming.
Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

In 2022, you can clean your plate, then eat it

by Kai Ryssdal and Anais Amin
Aug 19, 2022
From forks and spoons to straws and plates, edible tableware is a growing sustainability trend, says Axios' Jennifer Kingson.
"One of the biggest marketing hooks for these products is that they are actually home compostable," says Jennifer Kingson of Axios.
Vershinin/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:51 PM PDT
26:47
7:30 AM PDT
7:33
1:37 PM PDT
1:50
2:59 AM PDT
8:03
Aug 18, 2022
12:53
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Aug 9, 2022
24:46
Stock buybacks: the pros and cons for companies and investors
Stock buybacks: the pros and cons for companies and investors
"We just can't function in the same way": Extreme heat and worker productivity
"We just can't function in the same way": Extreme heat and worker productivity
What's next for streaming, after it surpasses cable?
What's next for streaming, after it surpasses cable?
The young — very young — entrepreneurs behind an egg business
The young — very young — entrepreneurs behind an egg business