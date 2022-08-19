Why we love to hate stock buybacks
Companies will sometimes repurchase their own shares to try to boost their stock price. But couldn't that cash go toward other investments? Plus, streaming faces bandwidth challenges and diningware goes edible.
Segments From this episode
Weekly Wrap
Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal speaks to Brian Cheung at Yahoo Finance, and Kate Davidson at Politico, about inflation, conflicting economic data, and more, for the Weekly Wrap
Stock buybacks: the pros and cons for companies and investors
GM plans to buy back $5 billion worth of its own stock. Why do critics love to hate this corporate maneuver?
The origins of a glass recycling empire
The sand Glass Half Full creates from processed bottles is repurposed for flood disaster relief and mitigating coastal erosion, among other things.
What's next for streaming, after it surpasses cable?
In July, people spent more time streaming than watching cable TV for the first time. But streaming firms still have obstacles ahead.
In 2022, you can clean your plate, then eat it
From forks and spoons to straws and plates, edible tableware is a growing sustainability trend, says Axios' Jennifer Kingson.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer