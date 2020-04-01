COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Local Radio Airtimes
ABOUT SHOW
Why ventilators are getting more expensive
Apr 1, 2020

Why ventilators are getting more expensive

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus: What it's like to run a barge company right now, why employers are backing off 401(k)s and how the housing market is adapting to low interest rates and no in-person showings.

Music from the episode

Pa Pa Power Dead Man's Bones
Diving Woman Japanese Breakfast
Ginger on the Wind Monster Rally
Mirage Toro y Moi
Cuffed Nick Hakim
Used to Be in Love The Jungle Giants

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
What happened today?

Make today make sense with our new 10-minute daily Make Me Smart podcast.

Subscribe

We’re here for you.

As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.

SUBSCRIBE