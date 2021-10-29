Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Why the U.S. doesn’t have a carbon tax
Oct 29, 2021

Why the U.S. doesn’t have a carbon tax

But first: The Weekly Wrap; a check-in at a Maine candy shop; and Amazon tacks on a Whole Foods delivery fee.

Prices are rising. So are wages. And that worries some economists.

by Mitchell Hartman
Oct 29, 2021
Some of them are reminded of the bad ol' 1970s.
Though some economists are worrying about the potential for an inflation spiral, the biggest pay hikes are currently going to younger workers and service workers in low-wage professions — such as supermarket cashiers.
Jean Philippe-Ksiazek/AFP via Getty Images
Rural Americans brace for more expensive propane

by Savannah Maher
Oct 29, 2021
Heading into winter, the price of residential propane is higher than it's been in 10 years.
Propane is at its highest price in a decade.
Go Nakamura via Getty Images
Amazon has tacked on a Whole Foods delivery fee. Add to cart?

by Amanda Peacher
Oct 29, 2021
Even the giant online retailer is feeling the high cost and slim margin of the grocery business.
"Grocery, in the best of circumstances, is a very low-margin business," says Sucharita Kodali, a retail analyst at Forrester.
Cindy Ord via Getty Images
A Warmer World

If a carbon tax helps lower emissions, why doesn't the U.S. have one?

by Andy Uhler
Oct 29, 2021
The tax has been a contentious topic among Washington lawmakers, but the U.S. is behind industrialized nations in not having one in place.
A carbon tax would provide information on how much consumers and companies are willing to pay to pollute. Above, a coal-fired plant releasing carbon emissions in Maidsville, West Virginia, in 2018.
Spencer Platt via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Burn the Witch Radiohead
Midnight Khruangbin, Leon Bridges
Dans Le Noir Dark Rooms
Ghost in the Graveyard A Sunny Day In Glasgow
Dark Lady DJ Food
Giving Up The Ghost DJ Shadow

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer

