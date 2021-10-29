Why the U.S. doesn’t have a carbon tax
Prices are rising. So are wages. And that worries some economists.
Some of them are reminded of the bad ol' 1970s.
Rural Americans brace for more expensive propane
Heading into winter, the price of residential propane is higher than it's been in 10 years.
Amazon has tacked on a Whole Foods delivery fee. Add to cart?
Even the giant online retailer is feeling the high cost and slim margin of the grocery business.
If a carbon tax helps lower emissions, why doesn't the U.S. have one?
The tax has been a contentious topic among Washington lawmakers, but the U.S. is behind industrialized nations in not having one in place.
