Elections 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Why the Treasury wants its money back
Nov 20, 2020

Why the Treasury wants its money back

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
On today's show: what the Fed was using that money for during the pandemic. Plus, home births are on the rise during COVID-19.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

What's next for Main Street, Wall Street as Fed lending programs are set to expire

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Nov 20, 2020
Fed programs and policy have helped ease economic pain during the pandemic. In its dwindling days, the Trump administration will end some of those emergency programs Dec. 31.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin greet each other after testifying before Congress in June.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The Weekly Wrap: The drama between the Treasury and the Fed

"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks with Business Insider’s Linette Lopez and the New York Times’ Jeanna Smialek about the relationship between the Federal Reserve and the Treasury, and how it's affecting coronavirus relief.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
COVID-19

California adopts emergency workplace safety rules for COVID-19

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Nov 20, 2020
OSHA has declined to create national rules during the pandemic.
A security guard checks a customer's temperature outside a retail store. Efforts to prevent virus transmission in the workplace are gaining steam.
Sean Rayford/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

How Delta is avoiding Trump's import tariffs

by Kai Ryssdal and Rose Conlon
Nov 20, 2020
In a clever workaround, the airline has reportedly sent Airbus planes overseas before bringing them to the U.S.
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

With COVID-19 hitting hospitals hard, home births are on the rise

by Jasmine Garsd
Nov 20, 2020
One reason some mothers choose at-home birth is they don’t feel they will be heard or taken care of in a hospital setting.
Home births were the norm at the turn of the previous century, and so were midwives, said historian and nurse midwife Michelle Drew.
Courtesy Michelle Drew
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Headlines (feat. Westside Gunn, Conway & Benny) DJ Premier, Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, Benny The Butcher
Cirrus Bonobo
Music Save Me (One More Time) Mocky
Music Save Me (One More Time) Mocky
To be Remote TOKiMONSTA
Habits (Stay High) Tove Lo

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
What the USC Daybreak poll got right and wrong about 2020 election predictions
Elections 2020
What the USC Daybreak poll got right and wrong about 2020 election predictions
Starbucks and Home Depot permanently raising wages
Starbucks and Home Depot permanently raising wages
How the Spanish flu contributed to the rise of Hollywood
How the Spanish flu contributed to the rise of Hollywood
The voting power of Georgia teens in Senate runoff elections
Elections 2020
The voting power of Georgia teens in Senate runoff elections