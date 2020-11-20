Nov 20, 2020
Why the Treasury wants its money back
On today's show: what the Fed was using that money for during the pandemic. Plus, home births are on the rise during COVID-19.
Segments From this episode
What's next for Main Street, Wall Street as Fed lending programs are set to expire
Fed programs and policy have helped ease economic pain during the pandemic. In its dwindling days, the Trump administration will end some of those emergency programs Dec. 31.
The Weekly Wrap: The drama between the Treasury and the Fed
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks with Business Insider’s Linette Lopez and the New York Times’ Jeanna Smialek about the relationship between the Federal Reserve and the Treasury, and how it's affecting coronavirus relief.
California adopts emergency workplace safety rules for COVID-19
OSHA has declined to create national rules during the pandemic.
How Delta is avoiding Trump's import tariffs
In a clever workaround, the airline has reportedly sent Airbus planes overseas before bringing them to the U.S.
With COVID-19 hitting hospitals hard, home births are on the rise
One reason some mothers choose at-home birth is they don’t feel they will be heard or taken care of in a hospital setting.
Music from the episode
Headlines (feat. Westside Gunn, Conway & Benny) DJ Premier, Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, Benny The Butcher
Cirrus Bonobo
To be Remote TOKiMONSTA
Habits (Stay High) Tove Lo
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer