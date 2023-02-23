A Year of WarRace and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Why the bond market is an economic crystal ball
Feb 22, 2023

Why the bond market is an economic crystal ball

Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images
The bond market is trying to predict the economic future. What is it telling us? Plus, a flower company's less-than-rosy Valentine's Day.

Interest rates on U.S. bonds are economic crystal balls — if you know how to read them

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Feb 22, 2023
The markets that set the yield on bonds are trying to predict the economic future.
Yields for government debt like Treasury notes are set by where the market thinks the economy is headed.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
More stores are accepting SNAP benefits for online grocery orders

by Kristin Schwab
Feb 22, 2023
Here's why it took a pandemic to make it happen, and why the practice is probably here to stay.
Until recently, most grocery stores weren’t accepting SNAP online. But now retailers like Walmart, Amazon and recently Wegmans have begun to.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
“It wasn’t what we wanted, but its what we expected”

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Feb 22, 2023
A flower company CEO reflects on a shifting economic landscape.
Christina Stembel, CEO of Farmgirl Flower, an online flower delivery company.
Photo by Anna-Alexia Basille
Why are more and more public school principals quitting their jobs?

by Stephanie Hughes
Feb 22, 2023
A Rand survey finds that 16% of public school principals retired or quit in the 2021-22 school year, more than double the rate from the year before.
School principals have increasingly been at the center of polarizing debates over issues like masking.
Jon Cherry/Getty Images
The LA distillery ginning up business in the non-alcoholic spirit market

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Feb 22, 2023
In 2022, over two-thirds of Greenbar Distillery's sales were in the non-alcoholic market. For owners Litty Mathew and Melkon Khosrovian, that means that non-alcoholic drinks are going to be part of their future.
Greenbar Distillery has been making spirits in downtown Los Angeles for nearly 19 years, but now the company is taking on a new market: non-alcoholic spirits.
Sean McHenry/Maketplace
Music from the episode

mountain Elijah Who
Atomized Andrew Bird
Losing Control Poolside
It Is What It Is Blood Orange
Superposition Young The Giant

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

