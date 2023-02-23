Why the bond market is an economic crystal ball
The bond market is trying to predict the economic future. What is it telling us? Plus, a flower company's less-than-rosy Valentine's Day.
Segments From this episode
Interest rates on U.S. bonds are economic crystal balls — if you know how to read them
The markets that set the yield on bonds are trying to predict the economic future.
More stores are accepting SNAP benefits for online grocery orders
Here's why it took a pandemic to make it happen, and why the practice is probably here to stay.
“It wasn’t what we wanted, but its what we expected”
A flower company CEO reflects on a shifting economic landscape.
Why are more and more public school principals quitting their jobs?
A Rand survey finds that 16% of public school principals retired or quit in the 2021-22 school year, more than double the rate from the year before.
The LA distillery ginning up business in the non-alcoholic spirit market
In 2022, over two-thirds of Greenbar Distillery's sales were in the non-alcoholic market. For owners Litty Mathew and Melkon Khosrovian, that means that non-alcoholic drinks are going to be part of their future.
