Why Texas’ power grids couldn’t meet demand
Feb 16, 2021

Why Texas’ power grids couldn’t meet demand

Plus: Life in North Dakota's oil fields, "Young Rock" and this thing we used to call "employment." 

Music from the episode

Becoming a Tree Richard Houghten
Brisk Freddie Joachim
Suga Suga Baby Bash, Frankie J
Good Will Come to You Fruit Bats
Walking Lightly Junip
Simmer Hayley Williams

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
