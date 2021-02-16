Feb 16, 2021
Why Texas’ power grids couldn’t meet demand
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Plus: Life in North Dakota's oil fields, "Young Rock" and this thing we used to call "employment."
Music from the episode
Becoming a Tree Richard Houghten
Brisk Freddie Joachim
Suga Suga Baby Bash, Frankie J
Good Will Come to You Fruit Bats
Walking Lightly Junip
Simmer Hayley Williams
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer