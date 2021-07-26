Why some towns might pay you to move there
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Plus, what the delta variant means for consumer confidence, Chicago's clogged rail yards and a link between heat waves and workplace injuries.
Segments From this episode
Some signs point to falling consumer confidence as delta rises
Later this week we will learn how much consumers spent in June, and on what. But that might not be the best picture of what's going on now.
First, the Port of L.A. was clogged. Now, it's Chicago's railroad yards.
Given the history of U.S. railroads, a chokepoint in the Windy City was "inevitable" once cargo started backing up elsewhere.
Could a little more inflation be good for the economy?
The Federal Reserve is aiming for long-term inflation of 2%. But economists say a bit more could help some workers and borrowers.
Communities lure remote workers with cash and perks
We’re talking anywhere from $2,000 to $20,000, plus park passes or camping equipment to sweeten the deal.
More frequent, extreme heat waves linked to workplace injuries
New research from UCLA shows climate change-induced heat waves pose a growing threat to workers.
How the pandemic altered the art and science of “menu engineering”
From QR codes to delivery apps, a menu specialist weighs in on the rise of digital menus.
Music from the episode
You've Been Spiked Chris Joss
Redbone Childish Gambino
Bustling Freddie Joachim
Simmer Hayley Williams
You Did It to Yourself Black Diet
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer