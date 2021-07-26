Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Why some towns might pay you to move there
Jul 26, 2021

Why some towns might pay you to move there

Plus, what the delta variant means for consumer confidence, Chicago's clogged rail yards and a link between heat waves and workplace injuries.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Some signs point to falling consumer confidence as delta rises

by Marielle Segarra
Jul 26, 2021
Later this week we will learn how much consumers spent in June, and on what. But that might not be the best picture of what's going on now.
People walk through a shopping district in Brooklyn, New York. Recent surveys show a decline in consumer sentiment and concern about returning to offices and public spaces.
Spencer Platt via Getty Images
First, the Port of L.A. was clogged. Now, it's Chicago's railroad yards.

by Caroline Champlin
Jul 26, 2021
Given the history of U.S. railroads, a chokepoint in the Windy City was "inevitable" once cargo started backing up elsewhere.
Following the shipping bottleneck in the Port of Los Angeles, Chicago railyards are now experiencing their own backlog.
Andreas Rentz via Getty Images
Could a little more inflation be good for the economy?

by Mitchell Hartman
Jul 26, 2021
The Federal Reserve is aiming for long-term inflation of 2%. But economists say a bit more could help some workers and borrowers.
Stock traders tend to fear the higher interest rates that often accompany inflation. But inflation can also signal a healthy increase in economic activity.
Spencer Platt via Getty Images
Communities lure remote workers with cash and perks

by Kristin Schwab
Jul 26, 2021
We’re talking anywhere from $2,000 to $20,000, plus park passes or camping equipment to sweeten the deal.
Trying to leverage workers' ability to connect with their employers from anywhere, places like Topeka, Kansas, are offering incentives to relocate.
peeterv via Getty Images
A Warmer World

More frequent, extreme heat waves linked to workplace injuries

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jul 26, 2021
New research from UCLA shows climate change-induced heat waves pose a growing threat to workers.
People wait to buy ice cream from a Washington, D.C., vender during a June heat wave. A recent study links heat waves to worker injuries, which were highest in low-wage industries that require physical labor.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
Back to Business

How the pandemic altered the art and science of “menu engineering”

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Jul 26, 2021
From QR codes to delivery apps, a menu specialist weighs in on the rise of digital menus.
A QR code menu for a Mexico City restaurant. “Here in 2021 … we can start to build our digital menus a little bit better with what we learned from the pandemic,” says menu engineer Sean Willard.
Photo by Claudio Cruz/AFP via Getty Images
