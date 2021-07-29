Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Marketplace has a new podcast for kids, "Million Bazillion!"
Why some builders are intentionally constructing fewer homes
Jul 29, 2021

Plus, how a Lake Mead marina is faring amid low water levels, the largest GDP decline in decades and revisiting last year's coin shortage.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Our lost GDP year

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jul 29, 2021
U.S. GDP grew 6.5% from April through June, less than many economists expected. However, it’s caught up to pre-pandemic levels.
Many businesses were still closed at Union Station in Washington, D.C., in May. GDP grew 6.5% in the spring quarter, rebounding after the pandemic lockdown.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
Homebuilders are constructing fewer homes ... on purpose

by Amy Scott
Jul 29, 2021
Some companies have decided it's better to hold back right now.
Despite a hot housing market, new data from Zonda show that 85% of homebuilders are intentionally capping their sales.
Justin Sullivan via Getty Images
A Warmer World

Lake Mead business struggles to stay afloat as water drops to historic low

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Jul 29, 2021
“It’s a tough season this year,” says Lisa Duncan of Temple Bar Marina. Slips are filled, but the boat launch is closed for now.
The closure of Lake Mead’s Temple Bar boat ramp due to low water levels has impacted revenue at the restaurant, hotel and retail store that Lisa Duncan, manages at Temple Bar Marina, she says.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Revisiting the coin shortage

According to Lance Noggle, a member of the U.S. Coin Task Force, it's less of an issue of coin shortages as it is coin stagnation — as in coins just sitting in piggy banks and not in the hands of retailers or financial institutions.
Bars missing a key ingredient: alcohol

by Caroline Champlin
Jul 29, 2021
Managers are reworking their cocktail menus as shortages of materials and labor make some brands unavailable for weeks.
Several states are dealing with shortages of alcoholic beverages, thanks to high demand coupled with packaging problems.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Love Crocs? Hate Crocs? Either's OK with the company's CEO.

by Kai Ryssdal and Daisy Palacios
Jul 29, 2021
Crocs are — and have been — back. Socks are the latest addition to the company's line of products.
Andrew Rees joined Crocs in 2014.
Courtesy of Crocs
Music from the episode

Wonton Medeski, Martin & Wood
Hands of Time Kraak & Smaak, Alxndr London
Sun Dress Freddie Joachim
Burning Maggie Rogers
Hot In The Shade Poolside
Bus In These Streets Thundercat
Maria También Khruangbin

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
