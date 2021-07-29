Why some builders are intentionally constructing fewer homes
Plus, how a Lake Mead marina is faring amid low water levels, the largest GDP decline in decades and revisiting last year's coin shortage.
Segments From this episode
Our lost GDP year
U.S. GDP grew 6.5% from April through June, less than many economists expected. However, it’s caught up to pre-pandemic levels.
Homebuilders are constructing fewer homes ... on purpose
Some companies have decided it's better to hold back right now.
Lake Mead business struggles to stay afloat as water drops to historic low
“It’s a tough season this year,” says Lisa Duncan of Temple Bar Marina. Slips are filled, but the boat launch is closed for now.
Revisiting the coin shortage
According to Lance Noggle, a member of the U.S. Coin Task Force, it's less of an issue of coin shortages as it is coin stagnation — as in coins just sitting in piggy banks and not in the hands of retailers or financial institutions.
Bars missing a key ingredient: alcohol
Managers are reworking their cocktail menus as shortages of materials and labor make some brands unavailable for weeks.
Love Crocs? Hate Crocs? Either's OK with the company's CEO.
Crocs are — and have been — back. Socks are the latest addition to the company's line of products.
