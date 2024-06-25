Why so miserable?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Experts tell us why consumers feel anxious about the economy while the data shows it's thriving. Plus, a U.K. honey business talks bees and Brexit.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
Economic data is looking good. So why the glum vibes?
Unemployment is near record lows, GDP is growing, inflation has been trending down, wages are up. But in spite of it all, people are feeling bad.
Why most of the world still uses the U.S. dollar to buy and sell oil
The scale, liquidity and stability of U.S. financial markets are partly behind the phenomenon.
Climate change forces third-generation fisherman to rethink this year
Warming ocean temperatures affect albacore tuna’s migratory patterns, and that’s made it more difficult for local fishermen to make a living catching them.
Music from the episode
"How I Feel" Wax Tailor
"Nautilus" Bob James
"Sweet Harmony" The Beloved
"Colors Collide" The Seshen
"Pumpkin" Islands
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer