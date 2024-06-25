Breaking GroundMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🖤 Donations of all sizes power our public service journalism Give Now
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Why so miserable?
Jun 25, 2024

Why so miserable?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Moyo Studio/Getty Images
Experts tell us why consumers feel anxious about the economy while the data shows it's thriving. Plus, a U.K. honey business talks bees and Brexit.

Segments From this episode

Economic data is looking good. So why the glum vibes?

by Stacey Vanek Smith
Jun 25, 2024
Unemployment is near record lows, GDP is growing, inflation has been trending down, wages are up. But in spite of it all, people are feeling bad.
One reason for all the economic angst? A very positive reference point from earlier in the pandemic might make some consumers feel like nothing will compare.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Why most of the world still uses the U.S. dollar to buy and sell oil

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jun 25, 2024
The scale, liquidity and stability of U.S. financial markets are partly behind the phenomenon.
Safe, liquid markets in the United States is a key reason most countries buy oil — and many other commodities — with dollars.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
A Warmer World

Climate change forces third-generation fisherman to rethink this year

by Caleigh Wells
Jun 25, 2024
Warming ocean temperatures affect albacore tuna’s migratory patterns, and that’s made it more difficult for local fishermen to make a living catching them.
Scott Hawkins photographs his crew, including his sons, Wyatt (left, blue helmet) and Colton (front, red jacket), with dozens of albacore tuna they caught in minutes.
Courtesy Scott Hawkins
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

"How I Feel" Wax Tailor
"Nautilus" Bob James
"Sweet Harmony" The Beloved
"Colors Collide" The Seshen
"Pumpkin" Islands

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:38 PM PDT
20:05
3:59 PM PDT
28:04
2:16 PM PDT
1:05
7:45 AM PDT
9:11
Jun 25, 2024
14:45
Jun 21, 2024
41:09
Jun 20, 2024
2:26
How the Inflation Reduction Act could change the future of one Native American reservation
Breaking Ground
How the Inflation Reduction Act could change the future of one Native American reservation
Will we ever go back to zero interest rates? 
Will we ever go back to zero interest rates? 
Amid shortage, nurses abroad wait longer for visas
Amid shortage, nurses abroad wait longer for visas
Here’s why running shoes frequently come in bold and flashy colors
I've Always Wondered ...
Here’s why running shoes frequently come in bold and flashy colors