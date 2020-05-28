COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra Credit

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Why so many women are losing their jobs
May 28, 2020

Why so many women are losing their jobs

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Today, we'll look at the dynamics playing out now and why benefits have been historically hard for people to get. Plus: life on the farm and on the reservation. 

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Job losses indicate we are in a 'she-cession'

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
May 28, 2020
Women are disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic when it comes to jobs.
Two servers at a reopened restaurant in Las Vegas. The jobs that have been lost recently, like servers and retail clerks, are mostly done by women.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
My Economy

Unemployment on the Blackfeet Reservation was high before the pandemic, and it's only risen

by Alli Fam
May 28, 2020
"I'd say that unemployment stands at over 60%, and that was before the virus," said Craig Falcon.
Buffalo in Glacier National Park, located right near the Blackfeet Reservation.
Keystone/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Distressed retailers play 'hot potato' with landlords and suppliers

by Marielle Segarra
May 28, 2020
Everyone is trying to pass the economic pan to someone else.
A "closed" sign on the Victoria's Secret shop in Herald Square.
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Times may be tough for Iowa farmers, but planting was 'gorgeous'

by Andie Corban and Kai Ryssdal
May 28, 2020
Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal checked in with Iowa corn and soybean farmer April Hemmes.
April Hemmes on her farm in 2019.
Ben Hethcoat/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Companies are borrowing like crazy, even though their incomes are down

by Justin Ho
May 28, 2020
For some, borrowing's a lifeline. For others, it's a bargain.
A Hertz car-rental office in New York. The company filed for bankruptcy after amassing $19 billion in debt.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

The influencer model has taken a hit during COVID-19. Can Instagram help?

by Jasmine Garsd
May 28, 2020
Instagram is introducing new features, like ads on its IGTV, so influencers can keep making money.
Can the social media app keep its influencers in the face of competition from TikTok?
AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Philodendron Fields Monster Rally
Buried In Detroit - Lucas Löwe Remix Mike Posner, Big Sean, Lucas Lowe
Magic Spell This Is The Kit
When I Look Back Lev Snowe
Bustling Freddie Joachim
1 Thing Amerie

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer

Thanks to our
Marketplace Investors!

Your support keeps us going strong, even through
tough times.

you make a difference