May 28, 2020
Why so many women are losing their jobs
Today, we'll look at the dynamics playing out now and why benefits have been historically hard for people to get. Plus: life on the farm and on the reservation.
Stories From this episode
Job losses indicate we are in a 'she-cession'
Women are disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic when it comes to jobs.
Unemployment on the Blackfeet Reservation was high before the pandemic, and it's only risen
"I'd say that unemployment stands at over 60%, and that was before the virus," said Craig Falcon.
Distressed retailers play 'hot potato' with landlords and suppliers
Everyone is trying to pass the economic pan to someone else.
Times may be tough for Iowa farmers, but planting was 'gorgeous'
Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal checked in with Iowa corn and soybean farmer April Hemmes.
Companies are borrowing like crazy, even though their incomes are down
For some, borrowing's a lifeline. For others, it's a bargain.
The influencer model has taken a hit during COVID-19. Can Instagram help?
Instagram is introducing new features, like ads on its IGTV, so influencers can keep making money.
Music from the episode
Philodendron Fields Monster Rally
Buried In Detroit - Lucas Löwe Remix Mike Posner, Big Sean, Lucas Lowe
Magic Spell This Is The Kit
When I Look Back Lev Snowe
Bustling Freddie Joachim
1 Thing Amerie
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
