Why so many products are “temporarily unavailable”
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Also on today's show: How energy companies might respond to $80-a-barrel oil and a New Orleans bookstore owner talks holiday shopping and supply chain issues.
Segments From this episode
To drill or not to drill, that is the question with oil at $80 a barrel
So far, big oil companies are in the "not" camp.
Why everything is “out of stock” right now
Four charts and a new series to help you understand ongoing product shortages.
Biden administration squeaks open door to tariff exemptions
Some companies that won exemptions from levies on Chinese goods in the past will be able to apply for relief again.
In the post-“Survivor” economy, it's all about contestants’ brands
Social media has changed the game for former contestants on the CBS reality show “Survivor,” according to “Ringer” contributor Mara Reinstein.
New Orleans bookstore owner has holiday ordering, and supply chains, on their mind
Candice Huber, owner of Tubby & Coo's, is concerned about printing delays and hoping customers order soon for the holidays.
Music from the episode
Pink Skirt Emma Donovan, The Putbacks
Little Push Mocky, Liliana Andrade
Power Katy Perry
Tinseltown Swimming in Blood Destroyer
Independent Women, Pt. 1 Destiny's Child
TV Queen Wild Nothing
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer