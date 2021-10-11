Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Why so many products are “temporarily unavailable”
Oct 11, 2021

Also on today's show: How energy companies might respond to $80-a-barrel oil and a New Orleans bookstore owner talks holiday shopping and supply chain issues.

Segments From this episode

To drill or not to drill, that is the question with oil at $80 a barrel

by Andy Uhler
Oct 11, 2021
So far, big oil companies are in the "not" camp.
As the rally in oil prices continues, independent drillers are expanding their investments in Texas’ Permian Basin, but so far, industry giants are on the sidelines.
Paul Ratje/AFP via Getty Images
Temporarily Unavailable

Why everything is “out of stock” right now

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Oct 11, 2021
Four charts and a new series to help you understand ongoing product shortages.
Patrick Baranic, general manager of the Marine Exchange of Southern California, discusses the delays at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach with “Marketplace’s” Kai Ryssdal.
Maria Hollenhorst/Marketplace
Biden administration squeaks open door to tariff exemptions

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Oct 11, 2021
Some companies that won exemptions from levies on Chinese goods in the past will be able to apply for relief again.
President Joe Biden at the White House. The administration is reopening the application process for companies seeking to avoid paying tariffs on certain goods imported from China.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
In the post-“Survivor” economy, it's all about contestants’ brands

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Oct 11, 2021
Social media has changed the game for former contestants on the CBS reality show “Survivor,” according to “Ringer” contributor Mara Reinstein.
Former "Survivor" players Mike Holloway, left, and Rodney Lavoie Jr. in 2015. Parlaying an appearance on the CBS reality show into a lucrative career is a game in itself, according to “Ringer” contributor Mara Reinstein.
Mark Davis via Getty Images
My Economy

New Orleans bookstore owner has holiday ordering, and supply chains, on their mind

by Sean McHenry
Oct 11, 2021
Candice Huber, owner of Tubby & Coo's, is concerned about printing delays and hoping customers order soon for the holidays.
"We've done really well with online orders and curbside pickup orders," says Candice Huber, owner of Tubby & Coo's.
Courtesy Candice Huber
Music from the episode

Pink Skirt Emma Donovan, The Putbacks
Little Push Mocky, Liliana Andrade
Power Katy Perry
Tinseltown Swimming in Blood Destroyer
Independent Women, Pt. 1 Destiny's Child
TV Queen Wild Nothing

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer

