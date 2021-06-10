Jun 10, 2021
Why people are worried about inflation
Also: Why 5 million Americans are still receiving extended federal unemployment benefits and a conversation about debt relief for Black farmers.
Food prices are rising. Is that a problem?
The latest numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show that food prices rose in May. That's a trend that will likely continue in the short term.
Although other numbers are falling, the number of people receiving extended unemployment remains high
Many of them will face the hardest path back into the labor force.
With Keystone XL scrapped, oil companies look for workarounds
Pipelines have met increasing opposition, but persistent demand for crude may help them get approved.
After years of setbacks, socially disadvantaged farmers get debt relief
Dewayne Goldmon of the Agriculture Department sees the aid as narrowing the economic gap between farmers of color and white farmers.
