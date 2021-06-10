Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Why people are worried about inflation
Jun 10, 2021

Why people are worried about inflation

Also: Why 5 million Americans are still receiving extended federal unemployment benefits and a conversation about debt relief for Black farmers.

Segments From this episode

Food prices are rising. Is that a problem?

by Justin Ho
Jun 10, 2021
The latest numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show that food prices rose in May. That's a trend that will likely continue in the short term.
Food prices jumped about half a percent in May, mostly because of meat, poultry, fish and eggs.
Elaine Cromie/Getty Images
Although other numbers are falling, the number of people receiving extended unemployment remains high

by Samantha Fields
Jun 10, 2021
Many of them will face the hardest path back into the labor force.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
With Keystone XL scrapped, oil companies look for workarounds

by Scott Tong
Jun 10, 2021
Pipelines have met increasing opposition, but persistent demand for crude may help them get approved.
Miles of unused pipe, prepared for the proposed Keystone XL pipeline, sit in a North Dakota lot in 2014.
Andrew Burton/Getty Images
Race and Economy

After years of setbacks, socially disadvantaged farmers get debt relief

by Richard Cunningham and Kai Ryssdal
Jun 10, 2021
Dewayne Goldmon of the Agriculture Department sees the aid as narrowing the economic gap between farmers of color and white farmers.
The Trump administration's farm bailout failed to provide a significant share of aid to Black growers, reports show. The Agriculture Department, adviser Dewayne Goldmon says, "should be more equitable."
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
