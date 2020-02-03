Feb 3, 2020
Why mall owners are buying Forever 21
Plus: coronavirus turned Shanghai into a ghost town, tariff exemptions are harder to get and the world's biggest oil producers mull cutting production.
Women make gains in the workforce but pay still lags behind
Jobs that involve caregiving are dominated by women. They also pay less.
Coronavirus: OPEC-Russia consider emergency meeting to cut supply in response to anemic Chinese demand
Nervous traders are selling oil contracts first and asking questions later.
Companies are worried tariff exclusions are getting harder to come by
The Wall Street Journal found just 3% of exemption decisions on a recent tariff list were approvals.
In buying Forever 21, mall owners buy themselves some time
Nearly half of the malls owned by Simon Property Group and Brookfield have a Forever 21 in them.
La Tortura (feat. Alejandro Sanz) Shakira, Alejandro Sanz
Loving You Jennifer Lopez
Fu-Gee-La Fugees
Giving Up The Ghost DJ Shadow
Antenna Bonobo
Sunrise Mandy Gonzalez, Christopher Jackson, 'In The Heights' Original Broadway Company
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer