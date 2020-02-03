Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Marketplace

Why mall owners are buying Forever 21

Feb 3, 2020
Latest Episodes

Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report

It's Brexit day

Jan 31, 2020
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace

Why mall owners are buying Forever 21
Feb 3, 2020

Why mall owners are buying Forever 21

Plus: coronavirus turned Shanghai into a ghost town, tariff exemptions are harder to get and the world's biggest oil producers mull cutting production.

Stories From this episode

Women make gains in the workforce but pay still lags behind

by Andie Corban and Kai Ryssdal Feb 3, 2020
Jobs that involve caregiving are dominated by women. They also pay less.
Women make up for 78% of workers in the health care sector.
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Coronavirus: OPEC-Russia consider emergency meeting to cut supply in response to anemic Chinese demand

by Scott Tong Feb 3, 2020
Nervous traders are selling oil contracts first and asking questions later.
Nervous traders are selling oil contracts due to concern about the coronavirus cutting oil demand in China.
Ryad Kramdi/AFP via Getty Images
Companies are worried tariff exclusions are getting harder to come by

by Sabri Ben-Achour Feb 3, 2020
The Wall Street Journal found just 3% of exemption decisions on a recent tariff list were approvals.
David McNew/Getty Images
In buying Forever 21, mall owners buy themselves some time

by Marielle Segarra Feb 3, 2020
Nearly half of the malls owned by Simon Property Group and Brookfield have a Forever 21 in them.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Music from the episode

La Tortura (feat. Alejandro Sanz) Shakira, Alejandro Sanz
Loving You Jennifer Lopez
Fu-Gee-La Fugees
Giving Up The Ghost DJ Shadow
Antenna Bonobo
Sunrise Mandy Gonzalez, Christopher Jackson, 'In The Heights' Original Broadway Company

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer
My Economy
The part-time security guard who just turned 80
These academics want to lead the way to flying less
Check Your Balance ™️
How to make financial New Year’s resolutions that stick

