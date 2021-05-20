Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Why long-term unemployment starts at 27 weeks
May 20, 2021

Why long-term unemployment starts at 27 weeks

Also on the show: Businesses are now the most trusted institution in the world, expanding Medicaid could produce more than 1 million new jobs in 2022, and the U.S. and China clash over international tech standards.

Segments From this episode

Believe it or not, businesses are society's most trusted institutions

by Scott Tong
May 20, 2021
A new survey finds four in five people trust their employers to tackle social issues more than they do government or nonprofits.
More and more, people recognize everything as political, including our businesses.
Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images
COVID-19

Between pipeline shutdown and bridge closure, it's "one thing after another" in the barge business

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
May 20, 2021
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal checks in with Austin Golding, president of Golding Barge Line.
An empty gas station in Arlington, Virginia last week.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Getty Images
The latest arena of US-China confrontation: international tech standards

by Sabri Ben-Achour
May 20, 2021
China has increased its participation in setting global technological standards. Some in the U.S. are concerned. Should they be?
There are rules that companies around the world follow so their devices can work together and compete together. The U.S. and China have both become increasingly aggressive in trying to influence these rules.
Jason Lee/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Glimmer Tame Impala
Social Insecurity Oddisee
Which Way To Paradise Poolside
I Feel It Coming The Weeknd, Daft Punk
Chords Kleerup
Origins Tennis

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
Stock market-inspired cocktails!
