May 20, 2021
Why long-term unemployment starts at 27 weeks
Also on the show: Businesses are now the most trusted institution in the world, expanding Medicaid could produce more than 1 million new jobs in 2022, and the U.S. and China clash over international tech standards.
Segments From this episode
Believe it or not, businesses are society's most trusted institutions
A new survey finds four in five people trust their employers to tackle social issues more than they do government or nonprofits.
Between pipeline shutdown and bridge closure, it's "one thing after another" in the barge business
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal checks in with Austin Golding, president of Golding Barge Line.
The latest arena of US-China confrontation: international tech standards
China has increased its participation in setting global technological standards. Some in the U.S. are concerned. Should they be?
