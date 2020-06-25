Race and EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyThe Internet is Everything

Why isn’t racism in Economics 101?
Jun 25, 2020

Why isn’t racism in Economics 101?

Plus: Virginia is set to become the first state mandating COVID-19 workplace safety measures, and bars are adapting to takeout cocktails.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

As OSHA takes limited role in the pandemic, Virginia sets workplace safety rules

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jun 25, 2020
The state will make standards legally binding, where federal guidelines are mere recommendations.
An employee wearing gloves and a face mask cleans a restaurant in Arlington, Virginia. The state is finalizing safety mandates to protect employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
Race and Economy

How does race fit into intro econ courses?

by Andie Corban and Kai Ryssdal
Jun 25, 2020
Gary Hoover of the University of Oklahoma said talking about race in Econ 101 would help increase diversity in the field.
"What we expect in economics is that everyone will be ... rational," says economist Gary Hoover. Above, students at a university in Germany.
Torsten Silz/Getty Images
COVID-19

Takeout cocktails have saved many businesses. Some states want to make them permanent offerings.

by Kristin Schwab
Jun 25, 2020
Takeout cocktails have saved jobs in the restaurant and bar industries.
A bartender sells a frozen margarita to go in New York City. Offering alcohol for takeout has helped keep restaurants and bars afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
COVID-19

The Fed says big banks have passed their COVID-era stress tests

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Jun 25, 2020
But the central bank is putting a stop to share buybacks and limiting bank dividends.
The Federal Reserve Building in Washington, D.C. The stress test the Fed created this year envisioned 10% unemployment. The current rate is 14%.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
My Economy

In this online barter group, community is a hot commodity

by Maria Hollenhorst
Jun 25, 2020
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, people trade goods, services and information in online communities.
How to stay on the air for half a century? Ask "The Young and the Restless"

by Jasmine Garsd
Jun 25, 2020
Soap operas are more expensive to make than other daytime TV, but still get more viewers than talk shows.
Melissa Claire Egan and Joshua Morrow star in "The Young and the Restless".
Howard Wise for JPI Studios.
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer