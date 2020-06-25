Jun 25, 2020
Why isn’t racism in Economics 101?
Plus: Virginia is set to become the first state mandating COVID-19 workplace safety measures, and bars are adapting to takeout cocktails.
Stories From this episode
As OSHA takes limited role in the pandemic, Virginia sets workplace safety rules
The state will make standards legally binding, where federal guidelines are mere recommendations.
How does race fit into intro econ courses?
Gary Hoover of the University of Oklahoma said talking about race in Econ 101 would help increase diversity in the field.
Takeout cocktails have saved many businesses. Some states want to make them permanent offerings.
Takeout cocktails have saved jobs in the restaurant and bar industries.
The Fed says big banks have passed their COVID-era stress tests
But the central bank is putting a stop to share buybacks and limiting bank dividends.
In this online barter group, community is a hot commodity
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, people trade goods, services and information in online communities.
How to stay on the air for half a century? Ask "The Young and the Restless"
Soap operas are more expensive to make than other daytime TV, but still get more viewers than talk shows.
