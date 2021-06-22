Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Why is joblessness higher among Black and Hispanic workers?
Jun 22, 2021

Why is joblessness higher among Black and Hispanic workers?

We also talk soccer and equality with the president of Angel City Football Club, look into changes coming to the meatpacking industry and the houseplant craze.

Segments From this episode

Why are unemployment rates higher for Black and Hispanic workers?

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Jun 22, 2021
Economists point to structural racism and a lack of access to training and transportation among the factors.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
U.S. pledge to share 80 million vaccine doses with world stumbles on logistics

by Samantha Fields
Jun 22, 2021
There's no shortage of the medicines, but you can't just put them on planes and hope for the best.
So far, the U.S. has distributed only a fraction of the promised vaccines overseas.
Sia Kambou/AFP via Getty Images
It's time to reform the meatpacking industry, farmers say

by Andy Uhler
Jun 22, 2021
Representatives are pushing for an overhaul of the $213 billion sector, to be discussed during a committee hearing Wednesday.
Retail meat prices have remained high since the pandemic after many plants became virus hot spots and reduced capacity.
Brent Stirton via Getty Images
Are all those houseplants people got during COVID still alive?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jun 22, 2021
Many people bought plants during the pandemic. A lot of them seem to be alive, as is people's interest in them.
Houseplants got a lot of love during pandemic restrictions.
Mohd Rasfan/AFP via Getty Images
How the money gets made

From the "Million Bazillion" podcast, a bank note designer discusses the mix of art and science that goes into designing paper money.
Music from the episode

Tangerine Beach Fossils
Closer Project Pablo, Patrick Holland
Orchids Monster Rally
We Are One (Ole Ola) [The Official 2014 FIFA World Cup Song] (feat. Jennifer Lopez & Claudia Leitte) Pitbull, Jennifer Lopez, Claudia Leitte
Don't Sweat The Technique Eric B. & Rakim

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
