Why is joblessness higher among Black and Hispanic workers?
We also talk soccer and equality with the president of Angel City Football Club, look into changes coming to the meatpacking industry and the houseplant craze.
Segments From this episode
Why are unemployment rates higher for Black and Hispanic workers?
Economists point to structural racism and a lack of access to training and transportation among the factors.
U.S. pledge to share 80 million vaccine doses with world stumbles on logistics
There's no shortage of the medicines, but you can't just put them on planes and hope for the best.
It's time to reform the meatpacking industry, farmers say
Representatives are pushing for an overhaul of the $213 billion sector, to be discussed during a committee hearing Wednesday.
Are all those houseplants people got during COVID still alive?
Many people bought plants during the pandemic. A lot of them seem to be alive, as is people's interest in them.
How the money gets made
From the "Million Bazillion" podcast, a bank note designer discusses the mix of art and science that goes into designing paper money.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer