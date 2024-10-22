Why GM had a great quarter
How did GM surpass earning expectations when other carmakers are struggling? Plus, the driving forces behind higher T-note yields.
Segments From this episode
For today at least, Treasury yields hint at a strong future economy
The 10-year note is around the highest level since July. Traders expect mild but persistent inflation to restrain Federal Reserve rate cuts.
The keys to GM's Q3 success: Cheaper cars, lower rates and EV sales
The automaker's stock is creeping back up to pandemic highs. But can GM compete with Chinese carmakers in the EV market?
How could a U.S. sovereign wealth fund help to create infrastructure? Look to a train in Montreal
The importance of establishing a fund like those in China, Norway and many Gulf states is one of the few points on which Kamala Harris and Donald Trump agree.
