Why GM had a great quarter
Oct 22, 2024

Why GM had a great quarter

Nic Antaya/Getty Images
How did GM surpass earning expectations when other carmakers are struggling? Plus, the driving forces behind higher T-note yields.

Segments From this episode

For today at least, Treasury yields hint at a strong future economy

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Oct 22, 2024
The 10-year note is around the highest level since July. Traders expect mild but persistent inflation to restrain Federal Reserve rate cuts.
The healthy economy is keeping Treasury yields up, which may affect the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy. Above, Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
The keys to GM's Q3 success: Cheaper cars, lower rates and EV sales

by Caleigh Wells
Oct 22, 2024
The automaker's stock is creeping back up to pandemic highs. But can GM compete with Chinese carmakers in the EV market?
This time last year, GM was having a rough quarter — UAW members were on strike at three major car manufacturers.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
How could a U.S. sovereign wealth fund help to create infrastructure? Look to a train in Montreal

by Henry Epp
Oct 22, 2024
The importance of establishing a fund like those in China, Norway and many Gulf states is one of the few points on which Kamala Harris and Donald Trump agree.
Montreal's new light rail system, funded and built by the province's pension fund, is partially open. The rest of the network is slated to be complete by 2027.
Henry Epp/Marketplace
Music from the episode

Trick Question spring gang
Ace of Aces The Fearless Flyers
Respiration Black Star, Common
Smile Meditation Vulfpeck

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

