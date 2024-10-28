Why Fed independence is crucial
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Economists explain why Trump's insistence on having a role in setting interest rates president is a dangerous idea with global repercussions.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
In a 2nd Trump term, Fed independence would go “out the window,” economist says
Kai Ryssdal explores what would happen to the global economy if the Federal Reserve lost its autonomy.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer