Why “eat the rich” storylines are everywhere now
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
America has always been obsessed with wealth, but Hollywood's cynicism is growing. Why? Plus, when rug-cleaning videos mean extra revenue.
Segments From this episode
What recession fears? Consumers shopped up a storm in January
We spent despite being whipsawed by economic news. Raises and slowing inflation helped.
It can be harder for seniors to get mortgages, research shows
Many older people have lower incomes and less time to pay off loans than younger counterparts, making lenders hesitant.
How ASMR videos earn bonus revenue for this cleaning company
“It has become so easy,” said Samad Abdulai, owner of C3 Laundry Services.
Why Tesla is opening its charging network to other EVs
Federal subsidies, part of the White House's electric vehicle push, aren't the only way Tesla stands to make money on the expansion.
Why "eat the rich" storylines are taking over TV and movies
Society's evolving views of the wealthy have brought dark humor to pop culture.
Music from the episode
gogobebe MAMAMOO
$$$ XXXTENTACION, Matt Ox
In Seoul Epik High, Sunwoojunga
What I Need (MONEY!) CircusP
Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous (Theme) Dominik Hauser
The Girl from Ipanema Frank Sinatra, Antonio Carlos Jobim
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer