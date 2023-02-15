A Year of WarRace and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Why "eat the rich" storylines are everywhere now
Feb 15, 2023

Feb 15, 2023

The cast and producers of HBO's "Succession" in 2018. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
America has always been obsessed with wealth, but Hollywood's cynicism is growing. Why? Plus, when rug-cleaning videos mean extra revenue.

Segments From this episode

What recession fears? Consumers shopped up a storm in January

by Mitchell Hartman
Feb 15, 2023
We spent despite being whipsawed by economic news. Raises and slowing inflation helped.
Because of a surplus of inventory, consumers can continue to expect markdowns from retailers.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
It can be harder for seniors to get mortgages, research shows

by Samantha Fields
Feb 15, 2023
Many older people have lower incomes and less time to pay off loans than younger counterparts, making lenders hesitant.
Older homeowners may be denied refinancings or new mortgages because of high debt-to-income ratios or other financial factors, according to Linna Zhu at the Urban Institute.
Westersoe/Getty Images
My Economy

How ASMR videos earn bonus revenue for this cleaning company

by Maria Hollenhorst
Feb 15, 2023
“It has become so easy,” said Samad Abdulai, owner of C3 Laundry Services.
Samad Adbulai, owner of C3 Laundry Services in Accra, Ghana, is seen with a truck full of rugs.
Courtesy Abdulai
Why Tesla is opening its charging network to other EVs

by Matt Levin
Feb 15, 2023
Federal subsidies, part of the White House's electric vehicle push, aren't the only way Tesla stands to make money on the expansion.
The White House is providing subsidies to Tesla to charge other makers' vehicles, potentially generating multiple income streams for the carmaker.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Why "eat the rich" storylines are taking over TV and movies

by Kristin Schwab
Feb 15, 2023
Society's evolving views of the wealthy have brought dark humor to pop culture.
Jennifer Coolidge, seen here at "The White Lotus" season 2 premiere, became a fan favorite for her performance in the "eat-the-rich" series.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Music from the episode

gogobebe MAMAMOO
$$$ XXXTENTACION, Matt Ox
In Seoul Epik High, Sunwoojunga
What I Need (MONEY!) CircusP
Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous (Theme) Dominik Hauser
The Girl from Ipanema Frank Sinatra, Antonio Carlos Jobim

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

