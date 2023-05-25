Raising the Debt CeilingFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Our May fundraiser ends Friday. We’re 60% to our critical $350k goal. Help us get there! Donate
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Why don’t we know when the U.S. will run out of money?
May 25, 2023

Why don’t we know when the U.S. will run out of money?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
All the number crunching on government spending and revenue makes determining an exact date kinda fuzzy. Plus, more high school students are rethinking the value of a college degree.

Segments From this episode

Raising the Debt Ceiling

When will the U.S. run out of money? It’s tough to say.

by Justin Ho
May 25, 2023
Predicting the exact timing of a government default is difficult, given the amount of the variability in government spending and revenue.
Even Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen admitted it’s hard to be exactly sure when a default could happen.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Raising the Debt Ceiling

Where does the US credit rating come from?

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
May 25, 2023
Atsi Sheth from Moody's gives us a behind the scenes look into the company's ratings process.
"In the most basic terms, a credit rating is really an opinion on the credit quality of any entity that borrows on the debt capital markets," said Atsi Sheth at Moody's Investors Service.
Emmanuel Dunand/AFP/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
My Economy

Writers strike means this costume coordinator's job has to wrap, for now

by Sean McHenry
May 25, 2023
"It is eerily similar to a regular production wrap," says Kenya Morgan. "Only, as I coined it last week, this is the rehearsal wrap."
Kenya Morgan worked as a costume coordinator on "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."
Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

What does the decline in corporate profits say about the economy?

by Samantha Fields
May 25, 2023
Profits fell for the second quarter in a row, partly due to Fed rate hikes. Whether it’s a good thing depends on your role in the economy.
Profits are falling, but the stock market is "not freaked out," says Bruce Sacerdote of Dartmouth.
Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The price of copper is an economic indicator, and right now, it's falling

by Lily Jamali
May 25, 2023
The problem? Too little demand, too much supply. Rising interest rates are also contributing to weaker demand around the world.
Over the past six weeks or so, the price of copper has fallen more than 10%, indicating a slowdown for the economy.
Denis Charlet/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

After high school years interrupted by COVID, students calculate the cost of college differently

by Stephanie Hughes
May 25, 2023
This spring, there were 14.2 million undergraduates in the U.S., about 9% fewer than in spring 2019.
This spring, there were 9% fewer undergraduate students in the U.S. than there were in spring 2019.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:28 PM PDT
27:50
10:00 AM PDT
42:08
1:32 PM PDT
1:50
7:25 AM PDT
8:10
7:24 AM PDT
12:18
May 24, 2023
15:20
May 19, 2023
14:41
"We're right at the beginning of the hard part" of taming inflation, Atlanta Fed CEO says
"We're right at the beginning of the hard part" of taming inflation, Atlanta Fed CEO says
AI is a major concern for striking writers
AI is a major concern for striking writers
Paper ballots can ensure a secure, resilient election next year
Marketplace Tech
Paper ballots can ensure a secure, resilient election next year
Millions may soon lose Medicaid coverage
Millions may soon lose Medicaid coverage

The clock is ticking 🕐🕑🕒 

Our May fundraiser ends at midnight on Friday. We need your help to stay on track! 

Donate Now