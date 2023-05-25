Our May fundraiser ends at midnight on Friday. We need your help to stay on track!
Why don’t we know when the U.S. will run out of money?
All the number crunching on government spending and revenue makes determining an exact date kinda fuzzy. Plus, more high school students are rethinking the value of a college degree.
Segments From this episode
When will the U.S. run out of money? It’s tough to say.
Predicting the exact timing of a government default is difficult, given the amount of the variability in government spending and revenue.
Where does the US credit rating come from?
Atsi Sheth from Moody's gives us a behind the scenes look into the company's ratings process.
Writers strike means this costume coordinator's job has to wrap, for now
"It is eerily similar to a regular production wrap," says Kenya Morgan. "Only, as I coined it last week, this is the rehearsal wrap."
What does the decline in corporate profits say about the economy?
Profits fell for the second quarter in a row, partly due to Fed rate hikes. Whether it’s a good thing depends on your role in the economy.
The price of copper is an economic indicator, and right now, it's falling
The problem? Too little demand, too much supply. Rising interest rates are also contributing to weaker demand around the world.
After high school years interrupted by COVID, students calculate the cost of college differently
This spring, there were 14.2 million undergraduates in the U.S., about 9% fewer than in spring 2019.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer