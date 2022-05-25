Why does this keep happening?
Yesterday, 19 children and two adults were killed in Uvalde, Texas. If it feels like nothing has changed since the 2012 Sandy Hook killings, that's because Congress hasn't passed any laws to control gun sales since then.
Since Sandy Hook killings a decade ago, Congress has put no limits on gun sales
In the aftermath of the Sandy Hook shooting, Marketplace looked into background checks and gun purchases. We're revisiting some of that reporting today.
