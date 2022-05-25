Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Why does this keep happening?
May 25, 2022

Why does this keep happening?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Yesterday, 19 children and two adults were killed in Uvalde, Texas. If it feels like nothing has changed since the 2012 Sandy Hook killings, that's because Congress hasn't passed any laws to control gun sales since then.

Segments From this episode

Since Sandy Hook killings a decade ago, Congress has put no limits on gun sales

by Marketplace Staff and David Gura
May 25, 2022
In the aftermath of the Sandy Hook shooting, Marketplace looked into background checks and gun purchases. We're revisiting some of that reporting today.
An officer walks outside of Robb Elementary School on May 25. The day before, a gunman killed 19 students and two adults.
Allison Dinner/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Why do two major West Coast ports rate last on a new ranking of facilities worldwide?

by Meghan McCarty Carino
May 25, 2022
Experts point to inefficiency, lack of warehouse space and outdated technology.
U.S. ports aren't stacking up globally.
Patrick T Fallon/ AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Long after wildfires race through rural communities, mobile home parks still await rebuilding

by Mitchell Hartman
May 25, 2022
In September 2020, blazes destroyed many homes and RVs in mobile home parks. Rebuilding plans call for publicly funded affordable housing.
Charred tree stumps and barren home pads are among the few remnants of the Lazy Days mobile home park site in Blue River, Oregon.
Mitchell Hartman/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Summit seeks to help tribes recover from pandemic woes

by Savannah Maher
May 25, 2022
COVID shut down industries Native communities relied on. The Reservation Economic Summit is exploring alternative revenue streams.
The Reservation Economic Summit is being held in Las Vegas. Native American-run casinos have suffered financially, leading to discussions about strengthening tribal economies.
David Becker/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Why carmakers are pouring billions into new electric vehicle battery factories

by Samantha Fields
May 25, 2022
It's all about controlling the supply chain.
The U.S. is ramping up EV production since supply chain issues are causing delays.
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
My Economy

The hot housing market is "very bad" for this home inspector

by Andie Corban and Sean McHenry
May 25, 2022
With heightened competition to buy homes, many buyers are waiving inspections and other contingencies.
Despite the decline in business, home inspector Peter Drougas says "there's no way I'm closing down."
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Nightrider Tom Misch, Yussef Dayes, Freddie Gibbs
Suddenly Junip
Fu-Gee-La Fugees, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, Pras
Cosy Blanka
Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler) Marvin Gaye
Cranes in the Sky Solange

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:45 PM PDT
18:45
4:31 PM PDT
27:27
1:45 PM PDT
1:50
7:36 AM PDT
7:52
2:35 AM PDT
8:41
May 19, 2022
31:39
May 19, 2022
1:02
Let's talk about the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas
Make Me Smart
Let's talk about the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas
Long after wildfires race through rural communities, mobile home parks still await rebuilding
Long after wildfires race through rural communities, mobile home parks still await rebuilding
What are the fastest ways to address the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles?
What are the fastest ways to address the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles?
Amazon shareholders to challenge the company on pay and working conditions
Amazon shareholders to challenge the company on pay and working conditions