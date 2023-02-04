Race and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Why crypto has drawn so many Black investors
Feb 3, 2023

Why crypto has drawn so many Black investors

Marco Bello/Getty Images
Today, a look at how targeted marketing and exclusion from traditional investment opportunities boosted cryptocurrency's appeal for Black Americans. Plus, the link between the jobs report and bond yields.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal talks to Jeanna Smialek at the New York Times and Heather Long at the Washington Post about the January jobs report and the latest news from the Federal Reserve.
January's strong jobs report lifted bond yields. Why's that?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Feb 3, 2023
Bond investors look at the jobs report for clues about wage growth and inflation.
The job gains were focused on nonhousing services, analysts say, which the Federal Reserve sees as a driver of inflation.
Getty Images
Without the range and the rumble, Harley-Davidson finds e-motorcycles a hard sell

by Matt Levin
Feb 3, 2023
The company's global shipments were up 18% in the fourth quarter. But revenue at LiveWire, its electric motorcycle business, was down 28%.
True Harley lovers find the LiveWire too quiet. "They want it to make that noise when they’re coming down the road,” says Casey Harrold, marketing manager at the Tobacco Road Harley-Davidson dealership in Raleigh, North Carolina.
David McNew/AFP via Getty Images
Race and Economy

Crypto marketing attracted a disproportionate number of Black investors. Here's why.

by Kimberly Adams
Feb 3, 2023
Black Americans were more likely to be involved in cryptocurrencies than white Americans, with many using crypto as their first foray into investing.
Attendees at an event called “The Future of Blockchain is Here!” in Bowie, Maryland.
Kimberly Adams/ Marketplace
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

