Why crypto has drawn so many Black investors
Today, a look at how targeted marketing and exclusion from traditional investment opportunities boosted cryptocurrency's appeal for Black Americans. Plus, the link between the jobs report and bond yields.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal talks to Jeanna Smialek at the New York Times and Heather Long at the Washington Post about the January jobs report and the latest news from the Federal Reserve.
January's strong jobs report lifted bond yields. Why's that?
Bond investors look at the jobs report for clues about wage growth and inflation.
Without the range and the rumble, Harley-Davidson finds e-motorcycles a hard sell
The company's global shipments were up 18% in the fourth quarter. But revenue at LiveWire, its electric motorcycle business, was down 28%.
Crypto marketing attracted a disproportionate number of Black investors. Here's why.
Black Americans were more likely to be involved in cryptocurrencies than white Americans, with many using crypto as their first foray into investing.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer