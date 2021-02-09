Feb 9, 2021
Why Biden’s economic team would rather go “too big” on COVID relief
"The risks of going too small with this package far outweigh the risks of going too big," says the deputy director of the National Economic Council. Plus, how the end of slavery led to two different minimum wages.
Segments From this episode
"We need to fundamentally alter the trajectory of the recovery"
"The risks of going too small with this package far outweigh the risks of going too big," says Bharat Ramamurti, deputy director of the National Economic Council.
To undo Trump's net neutrality policy, the Biden admin drops a lawsuit
California passed its own internet regulation. The Trump administration challenged it.
Small-business optimism hits 8-month low
Though some numbers show signs of hope, the uncertainty many businesses feel can't entirely be captured in a survey.
How the end of slavery led to two different minimum wages
After the Civil War, companies didn’t want to reach into their own pockets to pay recently freed enslaved people.
Should hospitals prioritize their own patients for COVID-19 vaccinations?
The practice by some hospitals is raising concerns about equity.
