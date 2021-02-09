I've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
What have you always wondered about the economy? Tell us
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Why Biden’s economic team would rather go “too big” on COVID relief
Feb 9, 2021

Why Biden’s economic team would rather go “too big” on COVID relief

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
"The risks of going too small with this package far outweigh the risks of going too big," says the deputy director of the National Economic Council. Plus, how the end of slavery led to two different minimum wages.

Segments From this episode

"We need to fundamentally alter the trajectory of the recovery"

by Kai Ryssdal
Feb 9, 2021
"The risks of going too small with this package far outweigh the risks of going too big," says Bharat Ramamurti, deputy director of the National Economic Council.
"The issue is that if you do too little, that means that people are going to go hungry," says Bharat Ramamurti, deputy director of the National Economic Council.
Sarah Silbiger/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

To undo Trump's net neutrality policy, the Biden admin drops a lawsuit

by Kimberly Adams
Feb 9, 2021
California passed its own internet regulation. The Trump administration challenged it.
The net neutrality "pingpong game" has been going on since 2002. Above, then-Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks on net neutrality at a press conference in 2018.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Small-business optimism hits 8-month low

by Kristin Schwab
Feb 9, 2021
Though some numbers show signs of hope, the uncertainty many businesses feel can't entirely be captured in a survey.
A restaurant serving patrons outdoors on a winter night. Business owners aren't sure what a new normal will look like.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

How the end of slavery led to two different minimum wages

by Jasmine Garsd
Feb 9, 2021
After the Civil War, companies didn’t want to reach into their own pockets to pay recently freed enslaved people.
The national tipped minimum wage is just $2.13 an hour. Companies have to kick in more if workers don't make at least $7.25 an hour when you add in their tips.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Should hospitals prioritize their own patients for COVID-19 vaccinations?

by Blake Farmer
Feb 9, 2021
The practice by some hospitals is raising concerns about equity.
As the nationwide vaccination program expanded to include older Americans, some states have ordered hospitals to stop putting their patients ahead of the broader community.
Blake Farmer/WPLN News
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Cut It Upwards Kelpe
Mad (feat. Lil Wayne) Solange, Lil Wayne
Confessions Sudan Archives
Flight to the Jungle (Take Off) Monster Rally
Light Cycle Yppah
Turnmills Maribou State

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
Will the next round of relief checks be based on 2020 income?
COVID-19
Will the next round of relief checks be based on 2020 income?
Dems' family agenda: tax credits, child care and school aid, paid leave
Dems' family agenda: tax credits, child care and school aid, paid leave
What happens if some relief funds are not spent?
COVID-19
What happens if some relief funds are not spent?
Delayed movie releases ripple through toy industry
COVID-19
Delayed movie releases ripple through toy industry