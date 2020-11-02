Elections 2020Economic Anxiety Index®Business of VotingMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track Vaccines

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Why are so many people wary of contact tracing?
Nov 2, 2020

Why are so many people wary of contact tracing?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus: how the pandemic is changing the restaurant industry and leaving essential workers stuck at sea, and why thousands of people are being told to pay back their unemployment benefits.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Drive-thrus are keeping the restaurant business rolling

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Nov 2, 2020
In a pandemic, the less contact with customers the better, and the chains that can pull that off are doing all right.
Drive-thru restaurants are faring better than full-service eateries.
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Survey shows mixed feelings about contract tracing, quarantining

by Jasmine Garsd
Nov 2, 2020
As cases surge in the U.S., experts are increasingly worried about cooperation with contract tracers.
A woman looks out from her front door while quarantining at home this April in Long Island, New York.
John Moore/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Unemployment 2020

States are telling some people to pay back unemployment benefits

by Samantha Fields
Oct 7, 2020
People around the country have received overpayment of benefits notices, and are facing the prospect of having to repay some or all of their unemployment benefits.
JJ Gouin via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

The Fed wants to lend money to more small businesses, but many aren't interested

by Justin Ho
Nov 2, 2020
The central bank dropped the minimum loan amount under its Main Street Lending Program to $100,000. But not many businesses feel confident taking out loans they'll have to repay in five years.
A bartender prepares to open his bar in Ocean City, Maryland, amid the pandemic, May 29, 2020.
Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

The pandemic has left the private bus sector in crisis

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Nov 2, 2020
Could private buses disappear? For one Nashville company, the answer may be yes without congressional aid.
Motorcoach owners and drivers rendezvous near O'Hare Airport on May 11 in Rosemont, Illinois.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Filipino ship worker heads home after 6-month crew-change delay

by Scott Tong
Nov 2, 2020
Engineer Raymond Seguin had been at sea more than 400 days when he was finally able to return home.
An estimated 400,000 ship workers are unable to return home due to COVID-19.
Burak Kara/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Tell Me Groove Theory
Chamakay Blood Orange
Send My Love (To Your New Lover) Adele
Cleva Erykah Badu, Roy Ayers
Glowing Light Richard Houghten
Kill The Lights (with Nile Rodgers) Alex Newell, DJ Cassidy, Vinyl on HBO, Nile Rodgers

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
Survey shows mixed feelings about contract tracing, quarantining
COVID-19
Survey shows mixed feelings about contract tracing, quarantining
The Fed wants to lend money to more small businesses, but many aren't interested
COVID-19
The Fed wants to lend money to more small businesses, but many aren't interested
Filipino ship worker heads home after 6-month crew-change delay
COVID-19
Filipino ship worker heads home after 6-month crew-change delay
Are “I Voted” stickers worth the cost?
Elections 2020
Are “I Voted” stickers worth the cost?