Nov 2, 2020
Why are so many people wary of contact tracing?
Plus: how the pandemic is changing the restaurant industry and leaving essential workers stuck at sea, and why thousands of people are being told to pay back their unemployment benefits.
Segments From this episode
Drive-thrus are keeping the restaurant business rolling
In a pandemic, the less contact with customers the better, and the chains that can pull that off are doing all right.
Survey shows mixed feelings about contract tracing, quarantining
As cases surge in the U.S., experts are increasingly worried about cooperation with contract tracers.
States are telling some people to pay back unemployment benefits
People around the country have received overpayment of benefits notices, and are facing the prospect of having to repay some or all of their unemployment benefits.
The Fed wants to lend money to more small businesses, but many aren't interested
The central bank dropped the minimum loan amount under its Main Street Lending Program to $100,000. But not many businesses feel confident taking out loans they'll have to repay in five years.
The pandemic has left the private bus sector in crisis
Could private buses disappear? For one Nashville company, the answer may be yes without congressional aid.
Filipino ship worker heads home after 6-month crew-change delay
Engineer Raymond Seguin had been at sea more than 400 days when he was finally able to return home.
Music from the episode
Tell Me Groove Theory
Chamakay Blood Orange
Cleva Erykah Badu, Roy Ayers
Glowing Light Richard Houghten
Kill The Lights (with Nile Rodgers) Alex Newell, DJ Cassidy, Vinyl on HBO, Nile Rodgers
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer