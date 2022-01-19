Why a health communications expert gives the CDC a “C”
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Plus, a look at Microsoft's costliest purchase and the importance of investing in environmental infrastructure.
Segments From this episode
Here's why Microsoft is buying Activision Blizzard
Microsoft plans to spend nearly $70 billion for the video game maker, whose problematic workplace culture will present challenges.
New supply chain worries emerge as China races to contain omicron
About 20 million people are in lockdown under China's zero-COVID policy, and economic disruptions may be ahead.
Health communication expert gives U.S. a "C" for pandemic performance
Cynthia Baur of the University of Maryland explains how health agencies get their messages out.
Wireless carriers will limit 5G near airports, but airlines are still pushing back
The airlines have warned that a 5G rollout would cause hundreds of flights to be canceled, diverted or delayed.
Cities can lessen economic impact of climate change with green infrastructure
The alternative? $31 trillion in lost GDP worldwide.
Some rural Americans worry about USPS cuts, closures
Since 2007, the United States Postal Service has reported net losses of nearly $100 billion.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer