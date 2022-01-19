Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Why a health communications expert gives the CDC a “C”
Jan 18, 2022

Why a health communications expert gives the CDC a “C”

Plus, a look at Microsoft's costliest purchase and the importance of investing in environmental infrastructure.

Segments From this episode

Here's why Microsoft is buying Activision Blizzard

by Amanda Peacher
Jan 18, 2022
Microsoft plans to spend nearly $70 billion for the video game maker, whose problematic workplace culture will present challenges.
Though Microsoft may be challenged to fix Activision’s workplace culture, the deal will give the software company more weight in the video game industry.
Rich Polk/Getty Images for Activision
COVID-19

New supply chain worries emerge as China races to contain omicron

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jan 18, 2022
About 20 million people are in lockdown under China's zero-COVID policy, and economic disruptions may be ahead.
Lockdowns could affect the operations of the tech industry and Chinese ports.
Jade Gao
Health communication expert gives U.S. a "C" for pandemic performance

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Jan 18, 2022
Cynthia Baur of the University of Maryland explains how health agencies get their messages out.
Warning sign: To end the confusion about pandemic information, said Cynthia Baur, officials need to "get back to the communication basics, which are to explain things very clearly and simply in a jargon-free way."
Mark Ralston/Getty Images
Wireless carriers will limit 5G near airports, but airlines are still pushing back

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Jan 18, 2022
The airlines have warned that a 5G rollout would cause hundreds of flights to be canceled, diverted or delayed.
After disputes between airlines and wireless carriers, AT&T and Verizon agreed to limit their 5G signals around airport buffer zones.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
A Warmer World

Cities can lessen economic impact of climate change with green infrastructure

by Samantha Fields
Jan 18, 2022
The alternative? $31 trillion in lost GDP worldwide.
Parts of the Philippines have struggled to find the balance between preserving natural ecosystems and investing in man-made alternatives.
Jes Aznar/ Getty Images
Some rural Americans worry about USPS cuts, closures

by Savannah Maher
Jan 18, 2022
Since 2007, the United States Postal Service has reported net losses of nearly $100 billion.
Cost-saving measures for the United States Postal Service include the closure and consolidation of branches, especially in rural settings that heavily depend on the service.
Paul Ratje/AFP via Getty Images
