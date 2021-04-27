The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Back to Business: The future of America's small businesses More
Why a Baltimore church is pledging half a million dollars in reparations
Apr 27, 2021

Why a Baltimore church is pledging half a million dollars in reparations

Also on today's show: Shipping containers are increasingly getting lost at sea, and what slowing population growth means for the economy.

Segments From this episode

Slow U.S. population growth stiffens economic headwinds

by Scott Tong
Apr 27, 2021
Retirees are living longer, the working-age population is shrinking and birthrates are down in the U.S.
New census data suggests a looming labor shortage. Companies may respond by employing older workers or substituting technology for people.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
More and more shipping containers are falling into the sea

by Justin Ho
Apr 27, 2021
Increased demand for imported goods — and more treacherous weather — are among the reasons.
A fully-loaded container ship sits anchored in the San Francisco Bay in March.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
DoorDash offers lower-fee service to restaurants

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Apr 27, 2021
The delivery app had been criticized for taking high commissions on orders during the pandemic.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Drifting Maverick Sabre
Gypsy Queen Gábor Szabó
First Choice Oddisee
The Journey Tom Misch
Superposition Young the Giant

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
