Apr 27, 2021
Why a Baltimore church is pledging half a million dollars in reparations
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Also on today's show: Shipping containers are increasingly getting lost at sea, and what slowing population growth means for the economy.
Segments From this episode
Slow U.S. population growth stiffens economic headwinds
Retirees are living longer, the working-age population is shrinking and birthrates are down in the U.S.
More and more shipping containers are falling into the sea
Increased demand for imported goods — and more treacherous weather — are among the reasons.
DoorDash offers lower-fee service to restaurants
The delivery app had been criticized for taking high commissions on orders during the pandemic.
Music from the episode
Drifting Maverick Sabre
Gypsy Queen Gábor Szabó
First Choice Oddisee
The Journey Tom Misch
Superposition Young the Giant
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer