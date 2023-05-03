Why 2008 financial crisis rules didn’t stop recent bank failures
Can rapid bank growth and consolidation be successfully regulated? Plus, pay gains are slowing, and inside a California recycling operation.
Segments From this episode
Sometimes it's what's not said that's important
The Federal Reserve just increased interest rates for the 10th time in a row. Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal gives context for their decision.
Why 2008 financial crisis regulations didn't prevent the recent bank failures
Three major bank failures in two months. What happened to all those regulations?
What do bank branches offer in an online-banking world?
JPMorgan Chase's purchase of First Republic includes its brick-and-mortar locations. In-person interaction is still a key part of the business.
Wage gains after changing jobs were lower in April
The moderation in pay growth is part of more balanced and stable economic conditions, some economists say.
How companies commodify your recycled waste
We tour a materials recovery facility in California, where the stuff consumers toss into recycling bins is sorted.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer