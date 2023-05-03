Banks in TurmoilThe Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Register now for a free, virtual event about the latest season of "The Uncertain Hour". Learn More
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Why 2008 financial crisis rules didn’t stop recent bank failures
May 3, 2023

Why 2008 financial crisis rules didn’t stop recent bank failures

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Patrick Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Can rapid bank growth and consolidation be successfully regulated? Plus, pay gains are slowing, and inside a California recycling operation.

Segments From this episode

Sometimes it's what's not said that's important

The Federal Reserve just increased interest rates for the 10th time in a row. Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal gives context for their decision.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
Banks in Turmoil

Why 2008 financial crisis regulations didn't prevent the recent bank failures

by Matt Levin
May 3, 2023
Three major bank failures in two months. What happened to all those regulations?
"SVB was among the large regional banks that really should have been engaging in stress testing and wasn’t," said Columbia Law professor Kathryn Judge.
Noah Berger/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

What do bank branches offer in an online-banking world?

by Stephanie Hughes
May 3, 2023
JPMorgan Chase's purchase of First Republic includes its brick-and-mortar locations. In-person interaction is still a key part of the business.
After buying First Republic, Chase hasn't said what it will do with all the real estate. But going to a bank IRL still has its purpose. 
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Wage gains after changing jobs were lower in April

by Samantha Fields
May 3, 2023
The moderation in pay growth is part of more balanced and stable economic conditions, some economists say.
"The fact that pay gains are decelerating means that demand and supply are coming into better balance," said ADP's Nela Richardson.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

How companies commodify your recycled waste

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
May 3, 2023
We tour a materials recovery facility in California, where the stuff consumers toss into recycling bins is sorted.
Athens Services, a Southern California waste collection an recycling company, is just one part of a global system that recycles waste into new packaging and products.
Antoinette Brock/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:15 PM PDT
17:05
4:38 PM PDT
26:34
1:43 PM PDT
1:50
7:27 AM PDT
8:40
2:57 AM PDT
9:59
Apr 28, 2023
17:19
Apr 26, 2023
55:29
Fed raises key interest rate but hints it may pause amid bank turmoil
Fed raises key interest rate but hints it may pause amid bank turmoil
What do bank branches offer in an online-banking world?
What do bank branches offer in an online-banking world?
The resurgence of child labor in America
Make Me Smart
The resurgence of child labor in America
Why 2008 financial crisis regulations didn't prevent the recent bank failures
Banks in Turmoil
Why 2008 financial crisis regulations didn't prevent the recent bank failures