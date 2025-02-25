Who’s in the consumer-spending driver’s seat?
Increasingly, the wealthiest Americans do the bulk of the consumption in this economy. Plus, data centers and U.S. economic warfare.
AI data centers burn tons of energy. Can consumers and the grid adapt?
The facilities can spur regional economic growth but increase electricity bills as well as carbon emissions.
"Chokepoints" looks at the rewards and risks of modern U.S. economic warfare
Sanctions are like antibiotics, says "Chokepoints" author Edward Fishman. When used too much or too frequently, they can become less effective.
Higher income Americans drive bigger share of consumer spending
It could make the economy more vulnerable.
Nvidia investors, AI boosters await key earnings report
The vaunted chipmaker is a bellwether for tech stocks and the generative AI industry. But uncertainty has crept into views of the company.
Hawaii tour business is down, partly because the surf is up
This winter, Manu Powers of Sea Quest Hawaii dealt with low staffing and high surf advisories.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer