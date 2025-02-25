Inside the Movement to Teach Kids About MoneyTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...

Who’s in the consumer-spending driver’s seat?
Feb 24, 2025

Kevin Carter/Getty Images
Increasingly, the wealthiest Americans do the bulk of the consumption in this economy. Plus, data centers and U.S. economic warfare.

Segments From this episode

AI data centers burn tons of energy. Can consumers and the grid adapt?

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Feb 24, 2025
The facilities can spur regional economic growth but increase electricity bills as well as carbon emissions.
The proliferation of data centers generates jobs but puts pressure on energy infrastructure, household electric bills and efforts to control carbon emissions.
Nathan Howard/Getty Images
Shelf Life

"Chokepoints" looks at the rewards and risks of modern U.S. economic warfare

by Edward Fishman
Feb 24, 2025
Sanctions are like antibiotics, says "Chokepoints" author Edward Fishman. When used too much or too frequently, they can become less effective.
The U.S. has a long history of implementing economic sanctions as a way to manage international conflicts.
Loic Venance/AFP via Getty Images
Higher income Americans drive bigger share of consumer spending

by Matt Levin
Feb 24, 2025
It could make the economy more vulnerable.
The gap between low and high income spending is particularly wide in the summer and winter, when wealthier Americans are more likely to splurge on travel.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Nvidia investors, AI boosters await key earnings report

by Caleigh Wells
Feb 24, 2025
The vaunted chipmaker is a bellwether for tech stocks and the generative AI industry. But uncertainty has crept into views of the company.
Nvidia's quarterly earnings, to be released Wednesday, will update views of the tech industry and trends in artificial intelligence.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Hawaii tour business is down, partly because the surf is up

by Andie Corban
Feb 24, 2025
This winter, Manu Powers of Sea Quest Hawaii dealt with low staffing and high surf advisories.
Manu Powers and husband Liam of Sea Quest Hawaii. Many of the state's employers are having a hard time finding staff. "There's hiring signs in every window of every business in the state," Manu said.
Courtesy Manu Powers
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

