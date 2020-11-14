Nov 13, 2020
Who’s in charge of the U.S. economy right now?
We kick off today's show with a look at who's taking charge of economic recovery. Plus, what campaigns learned in 2020 about how to spend their money.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap: Who is at the wheel?
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks with the New York Times’ Ana Swanson and the Wall Street Journal’s Kate Davidson about who's driving the U.S. economy right now, how U.S.-China relations might look for the next two months and the prospects for a Trump appointee to the Fed.
Muni bonds shine in a gloomy pandemic economy
They're tax-free, high-interest and in demand, potentially reflecting confidence in the economy.
Challenges to output a "mixed blessing," says steel company chief
With COVID and trade barriers limiting supply, her inventory is worth more but replacing it isn't simple.
Retailers get creative to handle expected crush of online sales
Walmart is converting 42 warehouses that normally ship products to its stores so they can also fulfill online orders.
2019 was a good year for the outdoor economy. What about 2020?
Businesses that sell outdoor gear, from bikes to kayaks, have been doing well in the pandemic, but other parts of the outdoor recreation economy have struggled.
What the 2020 race (so far) has taught campaigns about how to spend money
Local organizing over national ads and more focus on mail-in voting are some of the takeaways from the recent election.
Music from the episode
Last Farewell BIGBANG
The Middle Jimmy Eat World
True Affection The Blow
Sin Rumbo Panoptica Orchestra
Used to Be in Love The Jungle Giants
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer