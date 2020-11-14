Elections 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Who’s in charge of the U.S. economy right now?
Nov 13, 2020

Who’s in charge of the U.S. economy right now?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
We kick off today's show with a look at who's taking charge of economic recovery. Plus, what campaigns learned in 2020 about how to spend their money.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap: Who is at the wheel?

"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks with the New York Times’ Ana Swanson and the Wall Street Journal’s Kate Davidson about who's driving the U.S. economy right now, how U.S.-China relations might look for the next two months and the prospects for a Trump appointee to the Fed.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
COVID-19

Muni bonds shine in a gloomy pandemic economy

by Justin Ho
Nov 13, 2020
They're tax-free, high-interest and in demand, potentially reflecting confidence in the economy.
Municipal bonds, which offer tax breaks, fund public infrastructure like roads, school buildings and more.
Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Challenges to output a "mixed blessing," says steel company chief

by Kai Ryssdal and Alli Fam
Nov 13, 2020
With COVID and trade barriers limiting supply, her inventory is worth more but replacing it isn't simple.
Lisa Goldenberg welcomes increased demand for vehicles and household appliances but has grappled with supply and price trends.
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Retailers get creative to handle expected crush of online sales

by Marielle Segarra
Nov 13, 2020
Walmart is converting 42 warehouses that normally ship products to its stores so they can also fulfill online orders.
An employee prepares boxes for shipment at a warehouse in Draper, Utah. Retailers are preparing their warehouses for a surge in online orders.
George Frey/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

2019 was a good year for the outdoor economy. What about 2020?

by Samantha Fields
Nov 13, 2020
Businesses that sell outdoor gear, from bikes to kayaks, have been doing well in the pandemic, but other parts of the outdoor recreation economy have struggled.
Kayakers paddle their way along Barton Creek in Austin, Texas, in May. The outdoor economy made up just over 2% of GDP in 2019.
Tom Pennington/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Elections 2020

What the 2020 race (so far) has taught campaigns about how to spend money

by Kimberly Adams
Nov 13, 2020
Local organizing over national ads and more focus on mail-in voting are some of the takeaways from the recent election.
"We really need to get better at voting by mail and the early vote,” a Republican political consultant said of the election. Above, voters cast their ballots in Hillsboro, Virginia, on Nov. 3.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Last Farewell BIGBANG
The Middle Jimmy Eat World
True Affection The Blow
Sin Rumbo Panoptica Orchestra
Used to Be in Love The Jungle Giants

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
How are hospitals handling staffing challenges during a COVID-19 surge?
COVID-19
How are hospitals handling staffing challenges during a COVID-19 surge?
How the election certification process works, and why it matters
Elections 2020
How the election certification process works, and why it matters
What are employers doing for workers amid the increased stress of COVID-19?
Workplace Culture
What are employers doing for workers amid the increased stress of COVID-19?
Thinking about moving investments because of a new president? You might want to wait a bit longer.
Elections 2020
Thinking about moving investments because of a new president? You might want to wait a bit longer.