Who’s hurt the most by a cooling job market?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Low-paid workers saw some of the biggest wage gains during the pandemic. That may change. Plus, who has a say over gas prices?
Segments From this episode
Lowest-paid workers will likely feel the pinch of cooling economy first
Those same workers have seen their wages grow faster than the overall average in the last year thanks to the labor shortage.
Here's why the CFPB is concerned about credit card late fees
Credit card companies can change their fees based on inflation.
Feds tell western states to cut back on water from Colorado River — or else
"This is scary stuff," one researcher tells us.
Biden asks companies "setting those gas prices" to lower them. Can they?
Gas stations are usually separate from the big oil conglomerates whose names they carry. Owners are often individuals with some control over what you pay at their pumps — but not much.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Soaring UK inflation tops 9%, fuels labor unrest
The Ukraine war and the impacts of the pandemic sparked a global spike in prices. Britain is grappling with the domestic consequences.
Music from the episode
Dive Out Mono/Poly
Tarova Snarky Puppy
Poison Beyoncé
Lemon Lime Emancipator, Cloudchord
All Of Your Love Germany Germany Feat. Kotomi
Recycled Air The Postal Service
Sakura Trees Saib
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer