Who’s hurt the most by a cooling job market?
Jun 23, 2022

Low-paid workers saw some of the biggest wage gains during the pandemic. That may change. Plus, who has a say over gas prices?

Segments From this episode

Lowest-paid workers will likely feel the pinch of cooling economy first

by Mitchell Hartman
Jun 23, 2022
Those same workers have seen their wages grow faster than the overall average in the last year thanks to the labor shortage.
Workers in low-paid environments, like restaurants and bars, saw some of the biggest wage gains during the pandemic.
Scott Heins/Getty Images
Here's why the CFPB is concerned about credit card late fees

by Justin Ho
Jun 23, 2022
Credit card companies can change their fees based on inflation.
The limit on credit card late fees changes to allow for inflation.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images)
A Warmer World

Feds tell western states to cut back on water from Colorado River — or else

by Savannah Maher
Jun 23, 2022
"This is scary stuff," one researcher tells us.
Historic drought has brought water levels down to record lows on the Colorado River, seen here on March 28.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Biden asks companies "setting those gas prices" to lower them. Can they?

by Kristin Schwab
Jun 23, 2022
Gas stations are usually separate from the big oil conglomerates whose names they carry. Owners are often individuals with some control over what you pay at their pumps — but not much.
Most gas stations are owned by individuals who pay to use the oil company's name.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Soaring UK inflation tops 9%, fuels labor unrest

by Stephen Beard
Jun 23, 2022
The Ukraine war and the impacts of the pandemic sparked a global spike in prices. Britain is grappling with the domestic consequences.
Workers marched through London last weekend, demanding pay raises to match inflation.
Stephen Beard/Marketplace
Music from the episode

Dive Out Mono/Poly
Tarova Snarky Puppy
Poison Beyoncé
Lemon Lime Emancipator, Cloudchord
All Of Your Love Germany Germany Feat. Kotomi
Recycled Air The Postal Service
Sakura Trees Saib

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

