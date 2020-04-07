As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Apr 7, 2020
Who’s getting hazard pay in a pandemic?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Plus, we explain deflation, the new distressed property market and why unemployment numbers are even higher than the data suggests.
Subscribe on
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
Get the latest
Our daily newsletter unpacks what’s happening in the COVID-19 economy and what it means for you.