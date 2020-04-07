COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Local Radio Airtimes
ABOUT SHOW
Who’s getting hazard pay in a pandemic?
Apr 7, 2020

Who’s getting hazard pay in a pandemic?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus, we explain deflation, the new distressed property market and why unemployment numbers are even higher than the data suggests.

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
Get the latest

Our daily newsletter unpacks what’s happening in the COVID-19 economy and what it means for you.

Subscribe

We’re here for you.

As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.

SUBSCRIBE