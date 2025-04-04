Trade War 2.0Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...

Who will tariffs hurt the most?
Apr 4, 2025

Who will tariffs hurt the most?

Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
The poorest Americans will be hit hardest by tariffs. The labor market, which has remained strong so far, will likely suffer as well.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kimberly Adams

“Marketplace” host Kimberly Adams talks tariffs, prices and the latest jobs report with Sudeep Reddy of Politico and Catherine Rampell of The Washington Post.

Trade War 2.0

How tariffs could affect employment in the months ahead

by Stephanie Hughes
Apr 4, 2025
March's jobs report was decent. But sweeping changes to U.S. trade policy taking effect in early April may show up in next month's numbers.
The latest jobs report shows fairly strong growth last month. But a lot has changed between mid-March and April, tariff-wise.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
In booming West Texas, a growing community struggles to access running water

by Mitch Borden
Apr 4, 2025
West Odessa is an unincorporated community in the heart of West Texas’ oil patch that has outgrown its water system, leaving many to buy and haul in their water.
Cars drive by oil drilling rigs that are being stored in West Odessa. While the oil industry brings more people to the community, the current water infrastructure cannot keep up.
Mitch Borden/Marfa Public Radio
The Numbers

by Kimberly Adams
Trade War 2.0

Tariffs will hit consumers with the lowest incomes hardest. Here's why.

by Caleigh Wells
Apr 4, 2025
They simply have to spend a bigger slice of their income on necessities.
Low-income consumers will feel tariff-driven price hikes the most when buying clothing, says GlobalData's Steve Blitz.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
How New Mexico is trying to stabilize a broken child care market

by Savannah Peters
Apr 4, 2025
In New Mexico, a family of four making up to $124,000 a year can now send their kids to day care for free. That’s twice the state’s median income.
New Mexico is using its surplus gas and oil revenue to provide free child care for families of four making up to $124,000.
Edwin Tan/Getty Images
Music from the episode

"Hold Me Up (Thank You)" Khruangbin
"Diving Woman" Japanese Breakfast
"Light Cycle" Yppah
"Mirage" Toro y Moi
"Toad Lick" East Forest

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

