Who will tariffs hurt the most?
The poorest Americans will be hit hardest by tariffs. The labor market, which has remained strong so far, will likely suffer as well.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
“Marketplace” host Kimberly Adams talks tariffs, prices and the latest jobs report with Sudeep Reddy of Politico and Catherine Rampell of The Washington Post.
How tariffs could affect employment in the months ahead
March's jobs report was decent. But sweeping changes to U.S. trade policy taking effect in early April may show up in next month's numbers.
In booming West Texas, a growing community struggles to access running water
West Odessa is an unincorporated community in the heart of West Texas’ oil patch that has outgrown its water system, leaving many to buy and haul in their water.
The Numbers
Tariffs will hit consumers with the lowest incomes hardest. Here's why.
They simply have to spend a bigger slice of their income on necessities.
How New Mexico is trying to stabilize a broken child care market
In New Mexico, a family of four making up to $124,000 a year can now send their kids to day care for free. That’s twice the state’s median income.
Music from the episode
"Hold Me Up (Thank You)" Khruangbin
"Diving Woman" Japanese Breakfast
"Light Cycle" Yppah
"Mirage" Toro y Moi
"Toad Lick" East Forest
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer